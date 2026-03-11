News: South Yorkshire Mayor: "Whitestone is the wrong scheme"
By Tom Austen
Oliver Coppard, the mayor of South Yorkshire says that he is convinced that plans for a massive solar farm that could take up acres of green belt land in Rotherham "is the wrong scheme."
Rothbiz reported last year on early stage plans being updated for Whitestone Solar Farm - a generating station with an estimated capacity of up to 750MW connecting to the National Grid Brinsworth Substation in Rotherham.
Initial consultation documents from solar developer Green Nation showed that vast areas of agricultural land in Rotherham and Doncaster, some safeguarded for the now-cancelled HS2 route, could make up the solar farm.
The northen site straddles the Rotherham and Doncaster border east of Hooton Roberts and north of Ravenfield.
Farmland adjacent to the M18 south of Bramley and Wickersley has also been identified to host thousands of solar panels, as has vast areas of fields either side of the M1 south of its junction with the M18. This includes sites near Ulley, Aston and Brampton, out towards North and South Anston, and the other way to land between Treeton and Whiston.
In the south of the borough, sites could be included in the solar farm development that are close to Kiveton Park, Harthill and Woodall.
Following a second round of consultation, the plans have been updated again.
Proponents of the scheme say that the size of the scheme has been reduced significantly.
Advertisement
An update reads: "We received more than 10,000 pieces of written feedback. We have now reviewed all of the feedback we received. Where the feedback applied to the masterplan, we have made a number of changes to address concerns.
"In response to feedback from two rounds of consultation and ongoing stakeholder engagement, the size of Whitestone has been reduced significantly. The final size is now 1,169 hectares (2,888 acres), which includes 691 hectares (1,707 acres) for solar and associated infrastructure and 637 hectares (1,181 acres) for environmental mitigation and enhancement. Compared to the initial masterplan, this is a reduction of 37% of the developable area and a reduction of 17% of the total size of the project."
Following a public meeting on the plans, Oliver Coppard said: "I went into the room with significant doubts about the scale of the development, and the huge cost it will impose on the local community. I left the meeting convinced that it is the wrong scheme, with huge flaws in the public consultation, the design and the delivery, and it should not be imposed here, in the heart of South Yorkshire.
"I’ll be taking away all the comments and questions that were raised tonight, and following up with all those who attended and are interested in what we might be able to do to mount an objection to the Whitestone Solar Farm.
"It’s not in my gift to stop the scheme, and I can’t promise that will be the eventual outcome, but I can promise to explore all of our options and to work with partners and our communities to raise our voices together, and to do what we can to make those voices heard."
Whitestone is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), which means that it is applying for a Development Consent Order (DCO) to authorise its construction, operation and decommissioning. The final decision on a DCO application will be made at the national level by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.
A DCO submission is expected in Spring 2026.
Whitestone Solar Farm website
Images: Whitestone Net Zero Limited
Rothbiz reported last year on early stage plans being updated for Whitestone Solar Farm - a generating station with an estimated capacity of up to 750MW connecting to the National Grid Brinsworth Substation in Rotherham.
Initial consultation documents from solar developer Green Nation showed that vast areas of agricultural land in Rotherham and Doncaster, some safeguarded for the now-cancelled HS2 route, could make up the solar farm.
The northen site straddles the Rotherham and Doncaster border east of Hooton Roberts and north of Ravenfield.
Farmland adjacent to the M18 south of Bramley and Wickersley has also been identified to host thousands of solar panels, as has vast areas of fields either side of the M1 south of its junction with the M18. This includes sites near Ulley, Aston and Brampton, out towards North and South Anston, and the other way to land between Treeton and Whiston.
In the south of the borough, sites could be included in the solar farm development that are close to Kiveton Park, Harthill and Woodall.
Following a second round of consultation, the plans have been updated again.
Proponents of the scheme say that the size of the scheme has been reduced significantly.
Advertisement
An update reads: "We received more than 10,000 pieces of written feedback. We have now reviewed all of the feedback we received. Where the feedback applied to the masterplan, we have made a number of changes to address concerns.
"In response to feedback from two rounds of consultation and ongoing stakeholder engagement, the size of Whitestone has been reduced significantly. The final size is now 1,169 hectares (2,888 acres), which includes 691 hectares (1,707 acres) for solar and associated infrastructure and 637 hectares (1,181 acres) for environmental mitigation and enhancement. Compared to the initial masterplan, this is a reduction of 37% of the developable area and a reduction of 17% of the total size of the project."
Following a public meeting on the plans, Oliver Coppard said: "I went into the room with significant doubts about the scale of the development, and the huge cost it will impose on the local community. I left the meeting convinced that it is the wrong scheme, with huge flaws in the public consultation, the design and the delivery, and it should not be imposed here, in the heart of South Yorkshire.
"I’ll be taking away all the comments and questions that were raised tonight, and following up with all those who attended and are interested in what we might be able to do to mount an objection to the Whitestone Solar Farm.
"It’s not in my gift to stop the scheme, and I can’t promise that will be the eventual outcome, but I can promise to explore all of our options and to work with partners and our communities to raise our voices together, and to do what we can to make those voices heard."
Whitestone is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), which means that it is applying for a Development Consent Order (DCO) to authorise its construction, operation and decommissioning. The final decision on a DCO application will be made at the national level by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.
A DCO submission is expected in Spring 2026.
Whitestone Solar Farm website
Images: Whitestone Net Zero Limited
0 comments:
Post a Comment