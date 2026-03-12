News: Wuthering Heights sees Rotherham back on the big screen
By Tom Austen
More recognition, exposure and prestige is being garnered by Rotherham as it once again provides the filming location for another big screen blockbuster, reports Visit Rotherham.
A 2026 reimagining of Emily Brontë’s classic, Wuthering Heights trades traditional gothic gloom for a provocative, synth-pop-infused fever dream and was filmed across various breathtaking locations, many in Yorkshire.
Some scenes were captured in Kent, such as at Knole Park, a medieval deer park in Sevenoaks, and on the dramatic moorlands of the Yorkshire Dales - including Swaledale and Bridestones Moor, and the villages of Reeth and Low Row. Visit Rotherham reports that a couple of key scenes were filmed here in Rotherham.
The Needle's Eye is one of a number of follies surrounding Wentworth Woodhouse, a magnificent Grade I listed mansion that has itself provided the backdrop to a number of big screen productions.
On a former avenue to Wentworth Park's North Lodge, The Needle's Eye is a pyramid structure pierced by a narrow, ogee carriage arch.
For Wuthering Heights, this is where a young Cathy and Heathcliff take shelter from the rain in childhood, and where they reunite as adults, played by Robbie and Elordi, to confess their love for each other. It's where Heathcliff utters the line: "So kiss me and let us both be damned."
Production trucks and fake rain machines were spotted in the area last year.
Talking to Cosmopolitan, Aurelia Thomas, Supervising Location Manager for Wuthering Heights, said: "It was a process finding that, because it needed to feel like a bit of a landmark, that the children rush to in the rain, and then the adults go back to. So we shot in Kent, and then we travelled, this travelling circus of trucks, up to South Yorkshire."
Wuthering Heights is also not the first film to choose a Wentworth folly either. For example, Hoober Stand became "Santa's magic postbox" in the 2014 British Christmas comedy film, Get Santa, starring Jim Broadbent and Stephen Graham.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: Warner Bros.
