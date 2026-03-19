News: Rotherham Council highlights impact of events as it finds funds for more
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has set aside over £500,000 to continue to put on a range of events that boost footfall, support the local economy and help foster pride in place.
In recent years the focus has been on supporting events of different scales that have boosted participation as well as visitor numbers.
Supporting the hosting of national events such as the Women's Euros at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2022, The Reytons’ homecoming gig at Clifton Park in 2024 and the Children’s Capital of Culture Festival Year in 2025, have added to a programme of annual civic events and the Rotherham Show.
An update from Rotherham Council shows how the authority uses events to increase civic pride, improve the profile and reputation of Rotherham and promote community cohesion.
It adds that participation in the borough tracked at 10% below the national average in 2019, and Children’s Capital of Culture say that they have achieved 83,743 "active participations" in activities during the 2025 festival year.
For borough events last year, poor weather for the Christmas Lights saw a drop in audience, but better weather for Rotherham Show saw a significant increase in attendees. The region's biggest free cultural festival reached its largest audience to date in 2025 with 95,500. It meant that the Rotherham Show generated a return of £13.06 for every £1 invested by the council.
Linked to the Children’s Capital of Culture, a number of town centre events have been held with the aim of attracting specific demographics back to the town centre, increasing footfall, improving perceptions of safety, reconnecting communities and the town centre, and supporting local businesses.
Roots: Rotherham Street Carnival, WOW Rotherham and the UPLIFT Festival had a combined attendance of around 30,000. Audiences for town centre events have increased by 13% year-on-year from 2021 to 2025 with organisers stating that in terms of economic impact, the events generate an average of £3.64 for every £1 the council invests.
The impact of these events is set to continue with Rotherham Council recently approving £119,000 to support the council's events team, increasing capacity to focus on compliance, safety, security and risk management of events. Rothbiz reported earlier this month that the council was setting aside £424,219 for a further programme of events delivered throughout the next financial year.
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Cllr. Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces at Rotherham Council, said: "Both local and national events support increased footfall across the borough, boost community engagement and strengthen Rotherham's cultural identity. Over the past five years, the events team has successfully expanded the programme by securing external funding and grants, however, the demand associated with securing and managing this level of funding, combined with the evolving safety legislation, is increasing pressure on staff capacity - the team can no longer sustain both the fundraising workload and the high safety standards required for delivering our events.
"To protect the continued growth and the success of our events, we urgently need additional staffing. Without this investment, we risk having to scale back local events for residents and may be unable to host national events in the future."
Visit Rotherham recently reported on which Children’s Capital of Culture events could continue in 2026.
A Rotherham Council report shows that Signals Music Festival and the Festival of Stories will continue, with UPLIFT Urban Sports Festival continuing on a Friday evening and one day (reduced down from the original three days). Otherham is set to be refocused, possibly in the guise of the recent Winter Lights Festival, but its game over for Plug In & Play as it is not set to continue.
The council's own events that are set to continue include the Rotherham Show, Bonfire Night at Clifton Park and the Christmas Lights Switch On in the town centre. A new event planned for April will celebrate St George's Day. The programme is also set to include WoW Rotherham, the Mayor's Parade, Armed Forces Day Armistice & Remembrance Day Parade, Reclaim the Night and Holocaust Memorial Day.
The Council's target for 2026/7 shows an uplift in visitor numbers of 3% (a target of 140,284) which acknowledges growth but also accounts for no major events planned this financial year.
Images: Children’s Capital of Culture
In recent years the focus has been on supporting events of different scales that have boosted participation as well as visitor numbers.
Supporting the hosting of national events such as the Women's Euros at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2022, The Reytons’ homecoming gig at Clifton Park in 2024 and the Children’s Capital of Culture Festival Year in 2025, have added to a programme of annual civic events and the Rotherham Show.
An update from Rotherham Council shows how the authority uses events to increase civic pride, improve the profile and reputation of Rotherham and promote community cohesion.
It adds that participation in the borough tracked at 10% below the national average in 2019, and Children’s Capital of Culture say that they have achieved 83,743 "active participations" in activities during the 2025 festival year.
For borough events last year, poor weather for the Christmas Lights saw a drop in audience, but better weather for Rotherham Show saw a significant increase in attendees. The region's biggest free cultural festival reached its largest audience to date in 2025 with 95,500. It meant that the Rotherham Show generated a return of £13.06 for every £1 invested by the council.
Linked to the Children’s Capital of Culture, a number of town centre events have been held with the aim of attracting specific demographics back to the town centre, increasing footfall, improving perceptions of safety, reconnecting communities and the town centre, and supporting local businesses.
Roots: Rotherham Street Carnival, WOW Rotherham and the UPLIFT Festival had a combined attendance of around 30,000. Audiences for town centre events have increased by 13% year-on-year from 2021 to 2025 with organisers stating that in terms of economic impact, the events generate an average of £3.64 for every £1 the council invests.
The impact of these events is set to continue with Rotherham Council recently approving £119,000 to support the council's events team, increasing capacity to focus on compliance, safety, security and risk management of events. Rothbiz reported earlier this month that the council was setting aside £424,219 for a further programme of events delivered throughout the next financial year.
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Cllr. Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces at Rotherham Council, said: "Both local and national events support increased footfall across the borough, boost community engagement and strengthen Rotherham's cultural identity. Over the past five years, the events team has successfully expanded the programme by securing external funding and grants, however, the demand associated with securing and managing this level of funding, combined with the evolving safety legislation, is increasing pressure on staff capacity - the team can no longer sustain both the fundraising workload and the high safety standards required for delivering our events.
"To protect the continued growth and the success of our events, we urgently need additional staffing. Without this investment, we risk having to scale back local events for residents and may be unable to host national events in the future."
Visit Rotherham recently reported on which Children’s Capital of Culture events could continue in 2026.
A Rotherham Council report shows that Signals Music Festival and the Festival of Stories will continue, with UPLIFT Urban Sports Festival continuing on a Friday evening and one day (reduced down from the original three days). Otherham is set to be refocused, possibly in the guise of the recent Winter Lights Festival, but its game over for Plug In & Play as it is not set to continue.
The council's own events that are set to continue include the Rotherham Show, Bonfire Night at Clifton Park and the Christmas Lights Switch On in the town centre. A new event planned for April will celebrate St George's Day. The programme is also set to include WoW Rotherham, the Mayor's Parade, Armed Forces Day Armistice & Remembrance Day Parade, Reclaim the Night and Holocaust Memorial Day.
The Council's target for 2026/7 shows an uplift in visitor numbers of 3% (a target of 140,284) which acknowledges growth but also accounts for no major events planned this financial year.
Images: Children’s Capital of Culture
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