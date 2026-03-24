News: Magna tram train stop given opening date
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire’s newest tram train station is scheduled to open at Magna in Rotherham next month.
The £10m station and Park & Ride at Templeborough will serve the route between Sheffield and Rotherham - improving access for residents, businesses and the Magna Science Adventure Centre, reducing congestion and pollution within the Lower Don Valley, and supporting wider regeneration in the area.
Now SYMCA has confirmed that the new stop will be open on April 9.
Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: "So here we are at the almost ready Magna tram-train station. I'm really pleased to say it'll be open to passengers to use from Thursday the 9th of April.
"This new station is all part of our plan to build a fully-integrated transport network across South Yorkshire—the South Yorkshire People's Network.
"We can't wait to welcome you onto the platform when the first tram-train services start picking up passengers here next month."
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AmcoGiffen is the principal contractor of the station, which features fully accessible platforms, step-free access via lifts, and a pedestrian overbridge connecting both sides of the tracks.
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “It’s great that the new Tram Train stop is now in sight. Rotherham residents and people across the region will benefit from better, greener transport, improving access to jobs in the Templeborough area and beyond.
“And of course it fits into the bigger plan for the Don Valley Corridor between Rotherham and Sheffield; more jobs, more investment, and a transport system that supports it all. The proposed Templeborough Business Zone, which will be within a short walk of this stop, will be an early beneficiary.
Magna is also two short stops from Rotherham’s proposed Gateway station, which will connect businesses and residents in the Templeborough area to mainline rail services in the next few years. It’s a welcome boost, and we’re glad to have worked with partners to get it over the line."
The project is being delivered by SYMCA in partnership with Network Rail and Supertram, with £8.1m in funding from the UK Government’s Transforming Cities Fund.
When South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) signed a funding agreement for the project, it forecasted a completion and entry into service of Autumn/Winter 2024.
Rothbiz reported last year that legal issues and delays associated with obtaining the necessary railway consents had pushed the completion date to November 2025. This was then pushed back to "early 2026."
The £100m+ tram train project launched in 2018 with innovative vehicles running on both rail and tram networks, using the freight route from Rotherham and then joining the Sheffield Supertram network at Meadowhall South. The service runs between Parkgate and Sheffield Cathedral.
A further tram train stop is in the proposals for the new Rotherham Gateway Station.
Supertram website
Images: Sheffield City Council
The £10m station and Park & Ride at Templeborough will serve the route between Sheffield and Rotherham - improving access for residents, businesses and the Magna Science Adventure Centre, reducing congestion and pollution within the Lower Don Valley, and supporting wider regeneration in the area.
Now SYMCA has confirmed that the new stop will be open on April 9.
Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: "So here we are at the almost ready Magna tram-train station. I'm really pleased to say it'll be open to passengers to use from Thursday the 9th of April.
"This new station is all part of our plan to build a fully-integrated transport network across South Yorkshire—the South Yorkshire People's Network.
"We can't wait to welcome you onto the platform when the first tram-train services start picking up passengers here next month."
Advertisement
AmcoGiffen is the principal contractor of the station, which features fully accessible platforms, step-free access via lifts, and a pedestrian overbridge connecting both sides of the tracks.
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “It’s great that the new Tram Train stop is now in sight. Rotherham residents and people across the region will benefit from better, greener transport, improving access to jobs in the Templeborough area and beyond.
“And of course it fits into the bigger plan for the Don Valley Corridor between Rotherham and Sheffield; more jobs, more investment, and a transport system that supports it all. The proposed Templeborough Business Zone, which will be within a short walk of this stop, will be an early beneficiary.
Magna is also two short stops from Rotherham’s proposed Gateway station, which will connect businesses and residents in the Templeborough area to mainline rail services in the next few years. It’s a welcome boost, and we’re glad to have worked with partners to get it over the line."
The project is being delivered by SYMCA in partnership with Network Rail and Supertram, with £8.1m in funding from the UK Government’s Transforming Cities Fund.
When South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) signed a funding agreement for the project, it forecasted a completion and entry into service of Autumn/Winter 2024.
Rothbiz reported last year that legal issues and delays associated with obtaining the necessary railway consents had pushed the completion date to November 2025. This was then pushed back to "early 2026."
The £100m+ tram train project launched in 2018 with innovative vehicles running on both rail and tram networks, using the freight route from Rotherham and then joining the Sheffield Supertram network at Meadowhall South. The service runs between Parkgate and Sheffield Cathedral.
A further tram train stop is in the proposals for the new Rotherham Gateway Station.
Supertram website
Images: Sheffield City Council
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