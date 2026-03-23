News: Harworth Group completes new landmark Rotherham HQ
By Tom Austen
One of the UK's leading land and property regeneration companies, Harworth Group, has confirmed that it has taken the 18,500 sq ft landmark office building that has recently been completed at the listed firm's flagship Waverley site in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in 2024 on plans for one of the final parcels of development land at the former Orgreave coal mining site that is Yorkshire’s largest ever mixed-use development and also includes the iconic Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Between the AMP and the housing development is an area known as Highfield Commercial. Close to the AMRC Training Centre, the area includes residential development, a public house, a primary school, the Highwall Park, the mixed use centre known as Olive Lane, and the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
The new two and half storey office building for Harworth forms a landmark building fronting Highfield Spring and has a design centred on the site's past and mining heritage as well as the local steel and development industries.
In an update to the stock exchange, Harworth said that the investment in a new headquarters completed early in 2026, adding that: "alongside creating a fit for purpose sustainable workspace, this enables the future development or sale of our previous head office site and provides an anchor to open up the development of Highfield as one of the final phases of the Waverley site."
Harworth has previously been based in nearby Advantage House.
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The update also confirms that Harworth has sold the McLaren unit at AMP, a Grade A unit it built in 2018 and leased to the supercar manufacturer for its Composites Technology Centre (MCTC). Harworth sold the 75,000 sq ft Rotherham unit has one of five assets totalling 800,000 sq ft for a headline sales value of £47.7m, reflecting a blended net initial yield of 7.6%.
Also on the AMP, Harworth completed an 80,000 sq ft pre-let development to Sheffield-based Technicut, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance components for the aerospace industry. This advanced manufacturing facility included the incorporation of renewable energy through an innovative green lease structure.
Overall, with recent deals for Technicut, Vulcan Seals and Danieli, Harworth only has around 200,000 sq ft of the total 2.1 million sq ft of consented development space remaining at the AMP. A completion of the park is expected in 2027.
Harworth Group owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of over 15,000 acres of Strategic Land over 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. With a focus on Grade A industrial and logistics (I&L) space and emerging opportunities in the data centre market, the company says that it is on track for its target £1bn of EPRA NDV - EPRA NDV is how Harworth measures the value of the its assets. Although timeframes have been extended to between end 2028 and end 2029 "to reflect the impact of ongoing macroeconomic weakness and resulting investor and business uncertainty, which has lengthened timings to complete deals."
In its full-year results for the period ending December 31 2025, the group saw its portfolio value grow by 9.1% to £937.2m.
Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth, commented: "I am pleased with the performance of our teams and our operational execution throughout 2025, positioning the portfolio to realise future upside potential and delivering a total property return of 8.4%.
"Harworth is at the intersection of some of the UK's most powerful trends, including data, advanced technologies, reindustrialisation and clean growth. Our land bank provides both strategic levers and optionality to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, and the Harworth Platform underpinned by our specialist skills and ability to deliver successful serviced land and developments for world-leading businesses is central to stimulating and supporting economic growth in our regions."
Harworth Group website
Images: Tom Austen
Rothbiz reported in 2024 on plans for one of the final parcels of development land at the former Orgreave coal mining site that is Yorkshire’s largest ever mixed-use development and also includes the iconic Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Between the AMP and the housing development is an area known as Highfield Commercial. Close to the AMRC Training Centre, the area includes residential development, a public house, a primary school, the Highwall Park, the mixed use centre known as Olive Lane, and the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
The new two and half storey office building for Harworth forms a landmark building fronting Highfield Spring and has a design centred on the site's past and mining heritage as well as the local steel and development industries.
In an update to the stock exchange, Harworth said that the investment in a new headquarters completed early in 2026, adding that: "alongside creating a fit for purpose sustainable workspace, this enables the future development or sale of our previous head office site and provides an anchor to open up the development of Highfield as one of the final phases of the Waverley site."
Harworth has previously been based in nearby Advantage House.
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The update also confirms that Harworth has sold the McLaren unit at AMP, a Grade A unit it built in 2018 and leased to the supercar manufacturer for its Composites Technology Centre (MCTC). Harworth sold the 75,000 sq ft Rotherham unit has one of five assets totalling 800,000 sq ft for a headline sales value of £47.7m, reflecting a blended net initial yield of 7.6%.
Also on the AMP, Harworth completed an 80,000 sq ft pre-let development to Sheffield-based Technicut, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance components for the aerospace industry. This advanced manufacturing facility included the incorporation of renewable energy through an innovative green lease structure.
Overall, with recent deals for Technicut, Vulcan Seals and Danieli, Harworth only has around 200,000 sq ft of the total 2.1 million sq ft of consented development space remaining at the AMP. A completion of the park is expected in 2027.
Harworth Group owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of over 15,000 acres of Strategic Land over 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. With a focus on Grade A industrial and logistics (I&L) space and emerging opportunities in the data centre market, the company says that it is on track for its target £1bn of EPRA NDV - EPRA NDV is how Harworth measures the value of the its assets. Although timeframes have been extended to between end 2028 and end 2029 "to reflect the impact of ongoing macroeconomic weakness and resulting investor and business uncertainty, which has lengthened timings to complete deals."
In its full-year results for the period ending December 31 2025, the group saw its portfolio value grow by 9.1% to £937.2m.
Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth, commented: "I am pleased with the performance of our teams and our operational execution throughout 2025, positioning the portfolio to realise future upside potential and delivering a total property return of 8.4%.
"Harworth is at the intersection of some of the UK's most powerful trends, including data, advanced technologies, reindustrialisation and clean growth. Our land bank provides both strategic levers and optionality to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, and the Harworth Platform underpinned by our specialist skills and ability to deliver successful serviced land and developments for world-leading businesses is central to stimulating and supporting economic growth in our regions."
Harworth Group website
Images: Tom Austen
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