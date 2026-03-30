News: Leading engineering group eyes 90,000 sq ft Rotherham building
By Tom Austen
A Sheffield-based specialist engineering business that delivers world-beating iconic projects looks to be taking on large premises in Rotherham, planning documents show.
Previously known as SCX Special Projects, the Kinetic Solutions Group (KSG) provides bespoke engineered solutions to complex mechanical handling and lifting challenges for customers in the nuclear, defence, aviation and moving architecture sectors.
With its current headquarters close to Meadowhall in Sheffield, planning applications have now been submitted relating to a soon-to-be vacant industrial building in Templeborough, Rotherham.
The applications are for new signage and the installation of new windows at Vector House on Centurion Business Park.
The site was previously home to Newburgh Engineering before it was acquired out of administration in 2019 by Vector X-Cel Ltd. It is part of the X-Cel Group which has been expanding on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham since 2012 and recently secured a £35m funding package from HSBC UK for a manager buyout (MBO).
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The plans state "The site is currently occupied by an engineering company who are relocating to a new facility. The property is to have new owners and the new company (KSG - Kinetic Solutions Group) need to display their own company branding."
In 2021 X-Cel acquired the 90,000 sq ft premises in a £7m deal.
With a market-leading position in the UK, KSG has worked on a number of high profile projects. It designed and built the retractable roofs for Wimbledon’s Centre Court and No. 1 Court. For the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, it designed and installed the world’s first dividing retractable football pitch.
The group also builds and supports complex mechanical handling solutions for the UK nuclear decommissioning program while, in the aviation sector, it has solved challenges in the lifting and movement of complex engine and airframe structures for Rolls Royce, BAE and Bombardier.
The group now operates through four separate business divisions; SCX - Mass Handling Systems, ARX - Kinetic Architecture, ISX Service and Maintenance and DHX Hydraulic systems. Each is distinct in their product/service offering and has their own teams and management structure. This devolved focus allows for targeted growth and profitability strategies within each division.
For the year ending March 2025, the group had a turnover of £35.5m, up from £28.9m in 2024, and EBITDA (earnings before tax) of £4.4m, up from £3.2m in the previous year.
KSG website
Images: X-Cel / KSG
Previously known as SCX Special Projects, the Kinetic Solutions Group (KSG) provides bespoke engineered solutions to complex mechanical handling and lifting challenges for customers in the nuclear, defence, aviation and moving architecture sectors.
With its current headquarters close to Meadowhall in Sheffield, planning applications have now been submitted relating to a soon-to-be vacant industrial building in Templeborough, Rotherham.
The applications are for new signage and the installation of new windows at Vector House on Centurion Business Park.
The site was previously home to Newburgh Engineering before it was acquired out of administration in 2019 by Vector X-Cel Ltd. It is part of the X-Cel Group which has been expanding on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham since 2012 and recently secured a £35m funding package from HSBC UK for a manager buyout (MBO).
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The plans state "The site is currently occupied by an engineering company who are relocating to a new facility. The property is to have new owners and the new company (KSG - Kinetic Solutions Group) need to display their own company branding."
In 2021 X-Cel acquired the 90,000 sq ft premises in a £7m deal.
With a market-leading position in the UK, KSG has worked on a number of high profile projects. It designed and built the retractable roofs for Wimbledon’s Centre Court and No. 1 Court. For the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, it designed and installed the world’s first dividing retractable football pitch.
The group also builds and supports complex mechanical handling solutions for the UK nuclear decommissioning program while, in the aviation sector, it has solved challenges in the lifting and movement of complex engine and airframe structures for Rolls Royce, BAE and Bombardier.
The group now operates through four separate business divisions; SCX - Mass Handling Systems, ARX - Kinetic Architecture, ISX Service and Maintenance and DHX Hydraulic systems. Each is distinct in their product/service offering and has their own teams and management structure. This devolved focus allows for targeted growth and profitability strategies within each division.
For the year ending March 2025, the group had a turnover of £35.5m, up from £28.9m in 2024, and EBITDA (earnings before tax) of £4.4m, up from £3.2m in the previous year.
KSG website
Images: X-Cel / KSG
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