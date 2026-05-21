News: Council set to bring back big screen to Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Switched-on Rotherham Council look set to repeat an idea to attract more people into Rotherham town centre - a big TV screen.
The idea was previously tried 20 years ago.
The council's cabinet recently approved further funding as the overall budget for the town centre markets scheme, which also includes a new library, has risen again to £46.84m. The cabinet report also set out how the plans for the redevelopment had evolved.
On Eastwood Lane, the original scope included the provision of office and meeting space intended for use by third sector and voluntary organisations. A tenant was identified at an early stage of the project. The cabinet report states that: "However, changes in the tenant’s business requirements meant that the originally proposed accommodation was no longer suitable."
Citizens Advice Rotherham formerly occupied the RAIN Building on Eastwood Lane that was demolished to make way for the development. The organisation is now based on Upper Millgate.
The report adds that: "As a result, this element of the scheme has been re-specified to subdivide the space into smaller, more flexible units, which are considered more attractive to a wider range of prospective tenants. This redesign had a knock-on effect on the overall design programme, contributing to further delays and therefore cost."
One of the key parts of the initial scheme was to enhance the town centre's public realm and events space.
Rothbiz has previously reported on the positive impact of events. Audiences for town centre events have increased by 13% year-on-year from 2021 to 2025 with organisers stating that in terms of economic impact, the events generate an average of £3.64 for every £1 the council invests.
The location of the Drummond Street site provides the opportunity to link the new development to the adjacent college campus on Eastwood Lane and improve Market Square where Howard Street and Effingham Street meet at the entrance to the indoor market.
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The cabinet report states that with "the improvements to Eastwood Lane nearing completion, the benefits of this new outdoor space are already becoming apparent."
The installation of stepped features from the college to the new market has created an amphitheatre and this area is where a big TV screen is set to be placed.
The idea is a reboot of the large screen installed in All Saints' Square in 2005.
A cabinet report states: "The [Eastwood Lane] area represents a valuable events and leisure asset with the potential to become a defining feature of the town centre. A complementary enhancement is proposed, in the form of a large outdoor screen to strengthen the town centre offer by supporting major sporting broadcasts, national events and inclusion within the local events programme."
The previous big screen was originally set to be purchased by Rotherham Council, working with ADI, the screen manufacturer, who retained advertising income. The BBC joined the project in 2006 to provide content.
The 5m x 5m screen was used to show a mix of local information, events promotion, community footage, films, festive content, cultural events such as ballet and opera performances, and live sports including the World Cup and the Olympic Games.
By 2009, cabinet members were considering the removal of the big screen due to the contractual situation, limited access to programmes, poor picture quality and budgetary savings.
Images: Henry Boot Construction
The idea was previously tried 20 years ago.
The council's cabinet recently approved further funding as the overall budget for the town centre markets scheme, which also includes a new library, has risen again to £46.84m. The cabinet report also set out how the plans for the redevelopment had evolved.
On Eastwood Lane, the original scope included the provision of office and meeting space intended for use by third sector and voluntary organisations. A tenant was identified at an early stage of the project. The cabinet report states that: "However, changes in the tenant’s business requirements meant that the originally proposed accommodation was no longer suitable."
Citizens Advice Rotherham formerly occupied the RAIN Building on Eastwood Lane that was demolished to make way for the development. The organisation is now based on Upper Millgate.
The report adds that: "As a result, this element of the scheme has been re-specified to subdivide the space into smaller, more flexible units, which are considered more attractive to a wider range of prospective tenants. This redesign had a knock-on effect on the overall design programme, contributing to further delays and therefore cost."
One of the key parts of the initial scheme was to enhance the town centre's public realm and events space.
Rothbiz has previously reported on the positive impact of events. Audiences for town centre events have increased by 13% year-on-year from 2021 to 2025 with organisers stating that in terms of economic impact, the events generate an average of £3.64 for every £1 the council invests.
The location of the Drummond Street site provides the opportunity to link the new development to the adjacent college campus on Eastwood Lane and improve Market Square where Howard Street and Effingham Street meet at the entrance to the indoor market.
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The cabinet report states that with "the improvements to Eastwood Lane nearing completion, the benefits of this new outdoor space are already becoming apparent."
The installation of stepped features from the college to the new market has created an amphitheatre and this area is where a big TV screen is set to be placed.
The idea is a reboot of the large screen installed in All Saints' Square in 2005.
A cabinet report states: "The [Eastwood Lane] area represents a valuable events and leisure asset with the potential to become a defining feature of the town centre. A complementary enhancement is proposed, in the form of a large outdoor screen to strengthen the town centre offer by supporting major sporting broadcasts, national events and inclusion within the local events programme."
The previous big screen was originally set to be purchased by Rotherham Council, working with ADI, the screen manufacturer, who retained advertising income. The BBC joined the project in 2006 to provide content.
The 5m x 5m screen was used to show a mix of local information, events promotion, community footage, films, festive content, cultural events such as ballet and opera performances, and live sports including the World Cup and the Olympic Games.
By 2009, cabinet members were considering the removal of the big screen due to the contractual situation, limited access to programmes, poor picture quality and budgetary savings.
Images: Henry Boot Construction
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