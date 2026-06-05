News: Demolition plan for Enterprise Zone offices





The Cyan Building, previously used by a major bank, is being lined up for demolition.



NatWest took on the large office building at Adwick Park in Manvers in 2007 when RBS Group plc, now known as NatWest Group plc, moved their Lombard business across Rotherham.



A sale was recently concluded by agents at Knight Frank.



Particulars for the four acre site read: "The site is currently occupied by a 68,000 sq ft office building, formerly occupied by Natwest. The building is now available with vacant possession, with intentions to demolish the building, leaving a cleared site for the next owner.



"This will present a significant opportunity for industrial redevelopment or industrial open storage use, subject to planning."



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Local speculative commercial property developer, EV Waddington Ltd, recently submitted a planning application regarding the building with Rotherham Council approving the method of demolition.



Plans for what might replace the Cyan Building have not yet been submitted.



South Yorkshire, and especially Rotherham, has a long history of policies designed to aid investment into areas formerly centred around heavy industry. Enterprise Zones established in the 1990's were influential in the regeneration of former coalfield ares such as Manvers, and ealier Enterprise Zones led to the creation of Parkgate Shopping without the need for local planning approval.



Between 1995 and 2005, Manvers saw a boom in call centres and office space thanks to generous tax reliefs and a simplified Enterprise Zone Planning Scheme. As the economy changed, distribution became a popular industrial use in the area and



Agents at Knight Frank have previously explained the reason for the circumstances: "Historically these larger scale call centre buildings had been built during a period of the historic enterprise zone status and where there had been good demand from back office/call centre operations and substantial offers available – rates free periods and large incentive packages. A lot of the traditional call centre market moved off shore, and in more recent times due to the pandemic a lot of businesses have now adopted home working policies in the UK."



Images: Northcap The Cyan Building, previously used by a major bank, is being lined up for demolition.NatWest took on the large office building at Adwick Park in Manvers in 2007 when RBS Group plc, now known as NatWest Group plc, moved their Lombard business across Rotherham. NatWest moved to nearby Callflex Business Park last year and the previous building went up for sale.A sale was recently concluded by agents at Knight Frank.Particulars for the four acre site read: "The site is currently occupied by a 68,000 sq ft office building, formerly occupied by Natwest. The building is now available with vacant possession, with intentions to demolish the building, leaving a cleared site for the next owner."This will present a significant opportunity for industrial redevelopment or industrial open storage use, subject to planning."Local speculative commercial property developer, EV Waddington Ltd, recently submitted a planning application regarding the building with Rotherham Council approving the method of demolition.Plans for what might replace the Cyan Building have not yet been submitted.South Yorkshire, and especially Rotherham, has a long history of policies designed to aid investment into areas formerly centred around heavy industry. Enterprise Zones established in the 1990's were influential in the regeneration of former coalfield ares such as Manvers, and ealier Enterprise Zones led to the creation of Parkgate Shopping without the need for local planning approval.Between 1995 and 2005, Manvers saw a boom in call centres and office space thanks to generous tax reliefs and a simplified Enterprise Zone Planning Scheme. As the economy changed, distribution became a popular industrial use in the area and Rothbiz has reported previously on plans to demolish purpose built call centres. Agents at Knight Frank have previously explained the reason for the circumstances: "Historically these larger scale call centre buildings had been built during a period of the historic enterprise zone status and where there had been good demand from back office/call centre operations and substantial offers available – rates free periods and large incentive packages. A lot of the traditional call centre market moved off shore, and in more recent times due to the pandemic a lot of businesses have now adopted home working policies in the UK."

There is no doubt that a Enterprise Zone designation has been transformational for the Wath and Manvers area of Rotherham but decades on and some of the commercial property seems no longer fit for a 21st century economy.