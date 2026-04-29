News: Further funding for new houses on brownfield land in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
More than 3,700 new high-quality homes are being built on brownfield land across South Yorkshire, thanks to £65m from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA) Brownfield Housing Fund (BHF).
After six years of operation, the fund is supporting 45 developments - unlocking land, funding infrastructure, accelerating construction, and enabling homes that simply wouldn’t have been built without SYMCA’s backing.
The fund has a focus on supporting work including early infrastructure, site clearance, decontamination and installation of the necessary utilities – and has included the building of more than 700 social and affordable homes.
In Rotherham, the most recent awards included £640,000 for the redevelopment of the former Fosters Garden Centre site in Thrybergh. Approved plans from Avant Homes incorporates the erection of 25 dwellings with the conversion of the former agricultural buildings and listed building into an additional seven dwellings in a town house arrangement.
At Waverley in Rotherham, Yorkshire's largest brownfield development, £1.55m was awarded for one of the last remaining plots. Brought forward by Strata, the £8.44m project involves 177 dwellings on a plot of land known as Plot 4 or Waverley Railside.
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South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “We know we need more homes to offer the strong foundations our families and communities deserve across South Yorkshire.
“Through our Brownfield Housing Fund we’re creating thousands of better homes. I want developments that attract investment, create spaces for new businesses and offer more affordable housing – and that’s exactly what we’re doing.
“Transforming derelict sites and bringing buildings that reflect our heritage back into use opens up new opportunities to unleash our communities’ full potential.
“We’re rebuilding the pride, purpose and prosperity of South Yorkshire -making sure thousands more people can get on the property ladder, so even more can stay near and go far.”
Environmentally friendly homes have been at the heart of the BHF to help reduce energy bills and minimise negative environmental impacts, with 2,400 of the homes having solar panels and 1,400 homes having heat pumps installed.
Nine schemes of around 1,000 homes also have Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems to help reduce the impacts of surface water flooding, with other schemes adopting more traditional drainage schemes to reduce flood risk.
SYMCA has recently secured a further £118m from April this year from the National Housing Development Fund, to continue supporting the development of new housing across South Yorkshire.
SYMCA website
Images: Avant
After six years of operation, the fund is supporting 45 developments - unlocking land, funding infrastructure, accelerating construction, and enabling homes that simply wouldn’t have been built without SYMCA’s backing.
The fund has a focus on supporting work including early infrastructure, site clearance, decontamination and installation of the necessary utilities – and has included the building of more than 700 social and affordable homes.
In Rotherham, the most recent awards included £640,000 for the redevelopment of the former Fosters Garden Centre site in Thrybergh. Approved plans from Avant Homes incorporates the erection of 25 dwellings with the conversion of the former agricultural buildings and listed building into an additional seven dwellings in a town house arrangement.
At Waverley in Rotherham, Yorkshire's largest brownfield development, £1.55m was awarded for one of the last remaining plots. Brought forward by Strata, the £8.44m project involves 177 dwellings on a plot of land known as Plot 4 or Waverley Railside.
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South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “We know we need more homes to offer the strong foundations our families and communities deserve across South Yorkshire.
“Through our Brownfield Housing Fund we’re creating thousands of better homes. I want developments that attract investment, create spaces for new businesses and offer more affordable housing – and that’s exactly what we’re doing.
“Transforming derelict sites and bringing buildings that reflect our heritage back into use opens up new opportunities to unleash our communities’ full potential.
“We’re rebuilding the pride, purpose and prosperity of South Yorkshire -making sure thousands more people can get on the property ladder, so even more can stay near and go far.”
Environmentally friendly homes have been at the heart of the BHF to help reduce energy bills and minimise negative environmental impacts, with 2,400 of the homes having solar panels and 1,400 homes having heat pumps installed.
Nine schemes of around 1,000 homes also have Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems to help reduce the impacts of surface water flooding, with other schemes adopting more traditional drainage schemes to reduce flood risk.
SYMCA has recently secured a further £118m from April this year from the National Housing Development Fund, to continue supporting the development of new housing across South Yorkshire.
SYMCA website
Images: Avant
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