News: Rotherham Council vows to help traders as move to new £46.8m market development nears
By Tom Austen
A rent free period and other support has been promised to market traders in Rotherham town centre as operators, Rotherham Council, prepare to open the New Market Hall next month.
The authority's budget included proposals to freeze charges linked to specific scenarios such as the markets, given the transition that will take place and the re-location of traders whilst the regeneration of the market is carried out.
Lead contractors on behalf of Rotherham Council, Henry Boot Construction, began enabling works on the Drummond Street site in 2023. The redevelopment of the markets is divided into two areas, an outdoor covered market, which is being rebuilt, and an adjacent indoor market, which is being revamped.
Rothbiz reported last month that the overall budget for the scheme, which also includes a new library, has risen again and is now at £46.84m.
Sarah Champion MP raised a number of concerns with the council from market traders, and pointed out the number of stall holders forced to close.
In response, John Edwards, chief executive at Rotherham Council explained that: "Fees for the temporary outdoor covered market have now been shared with all traders.
"A rent-free period has been agreed to assist with the move to the Market Hall, fees have already been halved since COVID for traders, and no one will pay more than they currently pay during the forthcoming 2026/27 financial year.
"In addition, funding has been set aside to support traders with their marketing to help them attract new customers. A communications plan has been developed to help promote the temporary market and this will be rolled out over the coming weeks.
"We are in regular dialogue with the traders and will continue to work with them whilst the works continue until full completion next year."
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Island stalls at Rotherham Market currently cost between £204.50 and £237 per month to rent, with the rent for perimeter stalls at between £150.50 and £237 per month, before other charges are added. New traders can get a three month rent free incentive.
These rents and charges have been frozen for 2025/2026, however the council has increased charges for the Street Market, which is held on the main streets in the town centre. Outdoor market traders have moved on to the street market temporarily as construction work takes place.
Fees for "RMBC Casual Traders/ Multiple Trading Days" has increased from £23.50 to £24.40 per day. "Regular Traders" on the street market have seen fees increase from £33.75 to £35 per day.
Simon Moss, Director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, recently updated councillors on the issues. He said: "The traders are obviously really key to what we are trying to do. With no traders, there is no market, so we have been working extremely hard to keep the traders involved. In fact, the premise of the proposal to decant into the new market hall to provide a temporary market, that was an idea that was introduced into the project to address trader's concerns. Quite an investment went into that, because they were really keen to stay on site and so we've built that in.
"Obviously the rent levels have been a concern and recognising the disruption that the construction has caused and impacted on some traders so the 50% rent concession remains in place. We've also made a commitment that no trader will be paying more than they currently are during that period.
"We've also been working really hard to reduce the closure period, which was a real concern for traders who would have lost income during that period. We've reduced that to one week and we've increased the rent free period to three months.
"It's also worth noting the new markets team that we've brought in since the start of the year and that's had a real impact, and fresh energy and ideas, and that has really improved the dialogue that we've had with traders.
"I don't want to downplay the level of disruption and some of the concerns that some of the traders will have, but overall we've put a lot of effort into that, and I believe we are in a much stronger position in terms of that dialogue with traders."
Moss added that the move will take place in the summer this year with traders kept up to date on when that will be. He added: "We are obviously in a difficult moment with the costs and the challenges on the project but we believe that it is going to be an exciting moment for the town centre. We have seen that whenever we have invested heavily in the town centre, that has had the impact on footfall, as we've seen with Forge Island. We are hopeful that [the market] will drive footfall and create the kind of vibrant town centre that we all want to see."
The report adds that markets act "as traditional anchors that support independent traders, foster entrepreneurship and provide accessible, affordable shopping rooted in local character. When combined with high-quality public spaces, a food and drink offer and flexible spaces for events and social activity, markets help generate footfall, animate surrounding streets and create inclusive, vibrant destinations. Together, these elements underpin a resilient town centre that supports local businesses, strengthens community life and contributes to economic vitality, civic pride and overall wellbeing.
"The Markets complex was recognised as a key anchor in the town centre, both for its historic significance and the potential to be a modern, attractive destination to draw people back into the heart of the town.
"Modern markets are evolving into vibrant, multifunctional destinations that offer far more than traditional retail. The new Market Hall and its surrounding outdoor spaces will create opportunities to use the markets in fresh and imaginative ways, building on the success of feature events like the Bazaar while also providing a welcoming location for a wider range of gatherings, activities, and a traditional food offer. At the same time, collaboration with the College opens the door for the new market and library spaces to support partnership and enterprise adding real value to this part of the town centre."
The latest timetable for the new markets has the New Market Hall on the site of the outdoor covered market opening in June 2026 and the revamped Indoor Market completing in Autumn 2027.
Rotherham Markets website
Images: Adept Consulting Engineers Ltd / LinkedIn / Neimen Blume / RMBC
The authority's budget included proposals to freeze charges linked to specific scenarios such as the markets, given the transition that will take place and the re-location of traders whilst the regeneration of the market is carried out.
Lead contractors on behalf of Rotherham Council, Henry Boot Construction, began enabling works on the Drummond Street site in 2023. The redevelopment of the markets is divided into two areas, an outdoor covered market, which is being rebuilt, and an adjacent indoor market, which is being revamped.
Rothbiz reported last month that the overall budget for the scheme, which also includes a new library, has risen again and is now at £46.84m.
Sarah Champion MP raised a number of concerns with the council from market traders, and pointed out the number of stall holders forced to close.
In response, John Edwards, chief executive at Rotherham Council explained that: "Fees for the temporary outdoor covered market have now been shared with all traders.
"A rent-free period has been agreed to assist with the move to the Market Hall, fees have already been halved since COVID for traders, and no one will pay more than they currently pay during the forthcoming 2026/27 financial year.
"In addition, funding has been set aside to support traders with their marketing to help them attract new customers. A communications plan has been developed to help promote the temporary market and this will be rolled out over the coming weeks.
"We are in regular dialogue with the traders and will continue to work with them whilst the works continue until full completion next year."
Advertisement
Island stalls at Rotherham Market currently cost between £204.50 and £237 per month to rent, with the rent for perimeter stalls at between £150.50 and £237 per month, before other charges are added. New traders can get a three month rent free incentive.
These rents and charges have been frozen for 2025/2026, however the council has increased charges for the Street Market, which is held on the main streets in the town centre. Outdoor market traders have moved on to the street market temporarily as construction work takes place.
Fees for "RMBC Casual Traders/ Multiple Trading Days" has increased from £23.50 to £24.40 per day. "Regular Traders" on the street market have seen fees increase from £33.75 to £35 per day.
Simon Moss, Director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, recently updated councillors on the issues. He said: "The traders are obviously really key to what we are trying to do. With no traders, there is no market, so we have been working extremely hard to keep the traders involved. In fact, the premise of the proposal to decant into the new market hall to provide a temporary market, that was an idea that was introduced into the project to address trader's concerns. Quite an investment went into that, because they were really keen to stay on site and so we've built that in.
"Obviously the rent levels have been a concern and recognising the disruption that the construction has caused and impacted on some traders so the 50% rent concession remains in place. We've also made a commitment that no trader will be paying more than they currently are during that period.
"We've also been working really hard to reduce the closure period, which was a real concern for traders who would have lost income during that period. We've reduced that to one week and we've increased the rent free period to three months.
"It's also worth noting the new markets team that we've brought in since the start of the year and that's had a real impact, and fresh energy and ideas, and that has really improved the dialogue that we've had with traders.
"I don't want to downplay the level of disruption and some of the concerns that some of the traders will have, but overall we've put a lot of effort into that, and I believe we are in a much stronger position in terms of that dialogue with traders."
Moss added that the move will take place in the summer this year with traders kept up to date on when that will be. He added: "We are obviously in a difficult moment with the costs and the challenges on the project but we believe that it is going to be an exciting moment for the town centre. We have seen that whenever we have invested heavily in the town centre, that has had the impact on footfall, as we've seen with Forge Island. We are hopeful that [the market] will drive footfall and create the kind of vibrant town centre that we all want to see."
The report adds that markets act "as traditional anchors that support independent traders, foster entrepreneurship and provide accessible, affordable shopping rooted in local character. When combined with high-quality public spaces, a food and drink offer and flexible spaces for events and social activity, markets help generate footfall, animate surrounding streets and create inclusive, vibrant destinations. Together, these elements underpin a resilient town centre that supports local businesses, strengthens community life and contributes to economic vitality, civic pride and overall wellbeing.
"The Markets complex was recognised as a key anchor in the town centre, both for its historic significance and the potential to be a modern, attractive destination to draw people back into the heart of the town.
"Modern markets are evolving into vibrant, multifunctional destinations that offer far more than traditional retail. The new Market Hall and its surrounding outdoor spaces will create opportunities to use the markets in fresh and imaginative ways, building on the success of feature events like the Bazaar while also providing a welcoming location for a wider range of gatherings, activities, and a traditional food offer. At the same time, collaboration with the College opens the door for the new market and library spaces to support partnership and enterprise adding real value to this part of the town centre."
The latest timetable for the new markets has the New Market Hall on the site of the outdoor covered market opening in June 2026 and the revamped Indoor Market completing in Autumn 2027.
Rotherham Markets website
Images: Adept Consulting Engineers Ltd / LinkedIn / Neimen Blume / RMBC
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