News: Second Rotherham outlet for growing chicken brand
By Tom Austen
Visit Rotherham is reporting that a family run fast-food franchise has opened its second branch in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last year that the Wingers brand was opening at the successful Olive Lane scheme on the Waverley development in Rotherham.
Now Visit Rotherham states that Wingers has recently opened at a unit at Manvers, in the north of the borough.
Amran Sunner and his brother Dylan and dad Bill, set about creating their own delicious, fresh fried buttermilk chicken recipe for customers to enjoy and the idea quickly developed wings! They formed Wingers – the Chicken Wing Company – a family run fast-food franchise business creating delicious, fresh fried buttermilk chicken recipes that got Midland folk drooling.
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The first restaurant opened in Lichfield, quickly followed by more successes around the Midlands. Recent investments can support up to 75 Wingers franchised restaurants across the UK with the firm hoping to open 50 restaurants by the end of 2027. The company said that the Rotherham opening is "another step towards building a truly national, homegrown UK chicken brand."
The Manvers outlet is at the Onyx Retail Park, taking the 1,250 Sq Ft Unit 1A that was recently home to online designer babywear business, Forever Sewing.
Specialising in "top notch buttermilk fried chicken," the menu includes tenders, wings, wraps, burgers and loaded fries.
A spokesperson for Onward Holdings, the owners of Onyx Retail Park, said: "This addition strengthens the diverse tenant mix at Onyx and is expected to significantly increase footfall, benefiting the entire retail ecosystem at the site.
"Congratulations to the team on a successful launch."
Wingers website
Images: Wingers
Rothbiz reported last year that the Wingers brand was opening at the successful Olive Lane scheme on the Waverley development in Rotherham.
Now Visit Rotherham states that Wingers has recently opened at a unit at Manvers, in the north of the borough.
Amran Sunner and his brother Dylan and dad Bill, set about creating their own delicious, fresh fried buttermilk chicken recipe for customers to enjoy and the idea quickly developed wings! They formed Wingers – the Chicken Wing Company – a family run fast-food franchise business creating delicious, fresh fried buttermilk chicken recipes that got Midland folk drooling.
Advertisement
The first restaurant opened in Lichfield, quickly followed by more successes around the Midlands. Recent investments can support up to 75 Wingers franchised restaurants across the UK with the firm hoping to open 50 restaurants by the end of 2027. The company said that the Rotherham opening is "another step towards building a truly national, homegrown UK chicken brand."
The Manvers outlet is at the Onyx Retail Park, taking the 1,250 Sq Ft Unit 1A that was recently home to online designer babywear business, Forever Sewing.
Specialising in "top notch buttermilk fried chicken," the menu includes tenders, wings, wraps, burgers and loaded fries.
A spokesperson for Onward Holdings, the owners of Onyx Retail Park, said: "This addition strengthens the diverse tenant mix at Onyx and is expected to significantly increase footfall, benefiting the entire retail ecosystem at the site.
"Congratulations to the team on a successful launch."
Wingers website
Images: Wingers
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