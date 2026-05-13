News: Consultation continues on £27m active travel schemes in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
More public consultation has been launched as Rotherham Council is set to spend a further £27.2m on active travel schemes where new cycle lanes are set to be a key component.
Rothbiz has previously reported on a £16.5m scheme that includes bike lanes, bus lanes and a built up roundabout at Eastwood, on the edge of Rotherham town centre. A similar £10.7m cycle lane and roundabout scheme is proposed for Stag Roundabout and Wickersley / Broom Road.
The schemes follow on from the the £6.4m Sheffield Road Cycleways and Maltby Bus Corridor schemes and the £3.6m Broom Road Cycleways scheme.
The majority of funding for the latest schemes is coming from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) through the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), a government funding stream.
As Rothbiz has previously reported, the funding is conditional on increasing active travel (hence the new cycle lanes) and increasing bus patronage and reducing bus journey times (hence the new bus lanes).
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The most significant change is at St Ann's Roundabout. The consultation explains: "We propose to retain all arms of St Ann's Roundabout, replacing the subways with signalised crossings, with cycleways incorporated along with increased greenery and improved street lighting. The existing roundabout would be filled in."
New street level pedestrian and cycle routes would then be created with new traffic lights with cyclist and pedestrian crossings.
On Fitzwilliam Road, new cycle lanes would be created all the way from St Ann's Roundabout to the fire station. A new bus lane would also be created on the approach to the roundabout.
Neighbourhood streets are also set for investment, including new cycle lanes and speed humps on Doncaster Road and Badsley Moor Lane and new raised crossings on Middle Lane.
For the main roads, cycle lanes and bus lanes are planned, with the council still considering a number of options for Broom Road and Wickersley Road.
The consultation states: "The first of these proposals would create a combined bus and cycle lane to be shared by bikes and buses which would split on the approach to Stag Roundabout.
"The second proposal would introduce a separate bus lane and a separate cycle lane along Wickersley Road, from the junction with Middle Lane South to Stag Roundabout.
"The third proposal would only introduce a cycle lane, with no bus lane."
For the second option, some trees would need to be removed.
Neighbourhood streets are also set for investment in this area too, including Broom Lane where a zebra crossing close to Sitwell school is proposed to be replaced by a controlled traffic signal crossing.
Consultation on the Rotherham East proposed network improvements closes on June 5, and consultation on Broom Road / Wickersley Road proposed Extension Corridor closes on June 22.
A consultation event is being held at Broom Methodist Church on May 26 from 2pm to 6pm.
Rotherham Council consultation website
Images: RMBC
Rothbiz has previously reported on a £16.5m scheme that includes bike lanes, bus lanes and a built up roundabout at Eastwood, on the edge of Rotherham town centre. A similar £10.7m cycle lane and roundabout scheme is proposed for Stag Roundabout and Wickersley / Broom Road.
The schemes follow on from the the £6.4m Sheffield Road Cycleways and Maltby Bus Corridor schemes and the £3.6m Broom Road Cycleways scheme.
The majority of funding for the latest schemes is coming from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) through the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), a government funding stream.
As Rothbiz has previously reported, the funding is conditional on increasing active travel (hence the new cycle lanes) and increasing bus patronage and reducing bus journey times (hence the new bus lanes).
Advertisement
The most significant change is at St Ann's Roundabout. The consultation explains: "We propose to retain all arms of St Ann's Roundabout, replacing the subways with signalised crossings, with cycleways incorporated along with increased greenery and improved street lighting. The existing roundabout would be filled in."
New street level pedestrian and cycle routes would then be created with new traffic lights with cyclist and pedestrian crossings.
On Fitzwilliam Road, new cycle lanes would be created all the way from St Ann's Roundabout to the fire station. A new bus lane would also be created on the approach to the roundabout.
Neighbourhood streets are also set for investment, including new cycle lanes and speed humps on Doncaster Road and Badsley Moor Lane and new raised crossings on Middle Lane.
For the main roads, cycle lanes and bus lanes are planned, with the council still considering a number of options for Broom Road and Wickersley Road.
The consultation states: "The first of these proposals would create a combined bus and cycle lane to be shared by bikes and buses which would split on the approach to Stag Roundabout.
"The second proposal would introduce a separate bus lane and a separate cycle lane along Wickersley Road, from the junction with Middle Lane South to Stag Roundabout.
"The third proposal would only introduce a cycle lane, with no bus lane."
For the second option, some trees would need to be removed.
Neighbourhood streets are also set for investment in this area too, including Broom Lane where a zebra crossing close to Sitwell school is proposed to be replaced by a controlled traffic signal crossing.
Consultation on the Rotherham East proposed network improvements closes on June 5, and consultation on Broom Road / Wickersley Road proposed Extension Corridor closes on June 22.
A consultation event is being held at Broom Methodist Church on May 26 from 2pm to 6pm.
Rotherham Council consultation website
Images: RMBC
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