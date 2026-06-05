News: Riverside Gardens takes shape in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
A transformational project is taking shape to create new public space near to Forge Island in Rotherham town centre.
A Rotherham Council scheme that has secured external government funding, work got underway last year on Riverside Gardens alongside improvements on Corporation Street.
Planning permission was approved in 2023 for a scheme using a mixture of soft and hard landscaping to create a gateway on an area extending from the demolished Riverside Precinct, covering the old abattoir site behind Market Street and passing the Old Market, Keppel Wharf and Westgate Chambers residential developments.
C R Reynolds is leading on the work which has a total budget of £8,425,749 in the council's capital programme. G & F Formwork Ltd has been on site recently creating the complex retaining walls as part of the design.
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Cllr. John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "This is a big regeneration scheme that’s going to transform what was a previously underused area right beside the River Don, and we’re going to provide a new public garden and open space for visitors, shoppers, and residents to enjoy right here in the town centre.
"It’s a really exciting project. So what you’re going to see here is a brand new riverside walkway giving you new views overlooking the River Don and over to Forge Island. Throughout the site there’s going to be new planting, new seating, there’s going to be a children’s play area right at the top as well.
"The Riverside Gardens project is really important because regeneration isn’t just about big new buildings and infrastructure, it’s about improving and creating new public spaces for people to use and enjoy. So this new riverside walkway and public gardens is going to be here for visitors, for shoppers, for workers, for people who live and use the town centre to come and enjoy the new riverside views, to have better links to Forge Island and the rest of the town centre. And it’s just a really exciting example of the transformation that’s taking place across Rotherham town centre."
The 2017 town centre masterplan had the old abattoir site earmarked for a residential development in excess of 60 apartments. Housing plans here were also included in the 2020 hybrid planning application for Forge Island with developers including outline plans for later phases such as 50 riverside residential units on the abattoir site on the opposite side of the River Don to the cinema and hotel.
Images: Tom Austen
A Rotherham Council scheme that has secured external government funding, work got underway last year on Riverside Gardens alongside improvements on Corporation Street.
Planning permission was approved in 2023 for a scheme using a mixture of soft and hard landscaping to create a gateway on an area extending from the demolished Riverside Precinct, covering the old abattoir site behind Market Street and passing the Old Market, Keppel Wharf and Westgate Chambers residential developments.
C R Reynolds is leading on the work which has a total budget of £8,425,749 in the council's capital programme. G & F Formwork Ltd has been on site recently creating the complex retaining walls as part of the design.
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Cllr. John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "This is a big regeneration scheme that’s going to transform what was a previously underused area right beside the River Don, and we’re going to provide a new public garden and open space for visitors, shoppers, and residents to enjoy right here in the town centre.
"It’s a really exciting project. So what you’re going to see here is a brand new riverside walkway giving you new views overlooking the River Don and over to Forge Island. Throughout the site there’s going to be new planting, new seating, there’s going to be a children’s play area right at the top as well.
"The Riverside Gardens project is really important because regeneration isn’t just about big new buildings and infrastructure, it’s about improving and creating new public spaces for people to use and enjoy. So this new riverside walkway and public gardens is going to be here for visitors, for shoppers, for workers, for people who live and use the town centre to come and enjoy the new riverside views, to have better links to Forge Island and the rest of the town centre. And it’s just a really exciting example of the transformation that’s taking place across Rotherham town centre."
The 2017 town centre masterplan had the old abattoir site earmarked for a residential development in excess of 60 apartments. Housing plans here were also included in the 2020 hybrid planning application for Forge Island with developers including outline plans for later phases such as 50 riverside residential units on the abattoir site on the opposite side of the River Don to the cinema and hotel.
Images: Tom Austen
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