News: Work starts on £30m affordable homes development in Rotherham

Great Places and Keepmoat have started work on site for 120 new affordable homes at Midland Road in Rotherham.

Rothbiz reported earlier this year that planning permission had been secured for the 3.9 hectare brownfield site at Masbrough.

The development will transform a brownfield site formerly used as a bus depot into a high‑quality new residential neighbourhood, delivering much‑needed homes for social rent and supporting the regeneration of the area.

Great Places is investing £30m to transform the site into a mix of homes designed to meet a range of local housing needs, including four one-bedroom homes, 35 two-bedroom homes, 65 three-bedroom homes and 16 four-bedroom homes. All 120 homes will be available for social rent, offering long-term affordable housing for local people.

The scheme has been designed to create an attractive and welcoming place to live, with communal amenity spaces to support residents and encourage community life.

Keepmoat is delivering the construction, with funding support from Great Places Homes England’s Strategic Partnership (SP2). The first homes are expected to be handed over in spring 2027.

Nick Gornall, Director of Growth at Great Places, said: "We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Keepmoat to bring forward 120 new affordable homes for social rent at Midland Road. This development will turn a long-vacant brownfield site close to Rotherham town centre into a high-quality new neighbourhood, helping to meet local housing need and supporting wider regeneration in the area. It also reflects our continued commitment to investing in South Yorkshire and creating more affordable homes in places where they are needed most."

Warren Thompson, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, added: "We’re honoured to be partnering with Great Places to create much needed affordable housing options in Rotherham, whilst transforming a former bus depot into a thriving community.

"At Keepmoat, we’re committed to building more than just homes, we’re creating sustainable neighbourhoods and this partnership is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through strategic collaboration."

Great Places website

Keepmoat website

Images: Great Places