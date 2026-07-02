News: Plans in for another Rotherham solar farm
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for another solar farm in Rotherham - this time for 21 hectares of greenbelt land in the North of the borough.
Rothbiz reported last year on early stage plans from ILOS for a 25 MVA solar farm west of Firsby Lane between Hooton Roberts and Conisbrough.
ILOS unlock value for landowners, communities and investors by bridging the gap between inventive PV solutions and innovative financing models. BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts holds a 60% majority stake and acts as ILOS’s strategic partner and majority shareholder.
Applicants say that the average annual output of the proposed solar farm would be sufficient to power approximately 6,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 4,830 tonnes per annum.
They add that they consider that "the site constitutes “Grey Belt” which does not fundamentally undermine Green Belt purposes" and continue: "even if the site is not considered “Grey Belt” the proposal makes an important to the generation of renewable energy and, as such, very special circumstances would apply which support the proposed development in this location."
Rotherham Counail has previously said that large parts of this site "are designated as best and most versatile agricultural land" and asked the applicants to submit in-depth consideration / justification on the visual impact and the impact on the surrounding landscape and trees as well as the impact on ecology and heritage assets. Particular concerns were raised about the potential cumulative visual impact of the solar farm along with the proposed Whitestone solar farm nearby.
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With a low-lying solar panel array, the applicants say that: "Overall, the effect on the visual amenity and visual character of the study area as a whole will be limited, and the proposals will therefore have only a minor effect on established visual components. The landscaping proposals will remain as a legacy, benefiting local landscape structure and biodiversity, when the scheme is decommissioned on completion of its operational phase."
If approved, the development would export renewable energy to the grid for a maximum of 40 years and some enhancement and mitigation measures are proposed.
Despite the issue being raised by the council, and during public consultation, applicants have not assessed any cumulative impacts, despite the proximity to the Whitestone proposals. They state that there are "no comparable solar PV schemes in the study area nor are there submitted planning applications / unimplemented consented schemes."
Whitestone Solar Farm is a proposed generating station with an estimated capacity of up to 750MW across various sites in Rotherham. It is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), which means that it is applying for a Development Consent Order (DCO) to authorise its construction, operation and decommissioning. The final decision on a DCO application will be made at the national level by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.
A DCO submission is currently being assessed.
ILOS website
Images: ILOS
Rothbiz reported last year on early stage plans from ILOS for a 25 MVA solar farm west of Firsby Lane between Hooton Roberts and Conisbrough.
ILOS unlock value for landowners, communities and investors by bridging the gap between inventive PV solutions and innovative financing models. BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts holds a 60% majority stake and acts as ILOS’s strategic partner and majority shareholder.
Applicants say that the average annual output of the proposed solar farm would be sufficient to power approximately 6,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 4,830 tonnes per annum.
They add that they consider that "the site constitutes “Grey Belt” which does not fundamentally undermine Green Belt purposes" and continue: "even if the site is not considered “Grey Belt” the proposal makes an important to the generation of renewable energy and, as such, very special circumstances would apply which support the proposed development in this location."
Rotherham Counail has previously said that large parts of this site "are designated as best and most versatile agricultural land" and asked the applicants to submit in-depth consideration / justification on the visual impact and the impact on the surrounding landscape and trees as well as the impact on ecology and heritage assets. Particular concerns were raised about the potential cumulative visual impact of the solar farm along with the proposed Whitestone solar farm nearby.
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With a low-lying solar panel array, the applicants say that: "Overall, the effect on the visual amenity and visual character of the study area as a whole will be limited, and the proposals will therefore have only a minor effect on established visual components. The landscaping proposals will remain as a legacy, benefiting local landscape structure and biodiversity, when the scheme is decommissioned on completion of its operational phase."
If approved, the development would export renewable energy to the grid for a maximum of 40 years and some enhancement and mitigation measures are proposed.
Despite the issue being raised by the council, and during public consultation, applicants have not assessed any cumulative impacts, despite the proximity to the Whitestone proposals. They state that there are "no comparable solar PV schemes in the study area nor are there submitted planning applications / unimplemented consented schemes."
Whitestone Solar Farm is a proposed generating station with an estimated capacity of up to 750MW across various sites in Rotherham. It is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), which means that it is applying for a Development Consent Order (DCO) to authorise its construction, operation and decommissioning. The final decision on a DCO application will be made at the national level by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.
A DCO submission is currently being assessed.
ILOS website
Images: ILOS
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