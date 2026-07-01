News: Updated Dinnington regeneration plans approved
By Tom Austen
Updated plans for the long awaited multimillion pound regeneration scheme in a Rotherham town have been approved.
Rothbiz reported in March on the submission of updated plans for Dinnington at the sime time as work on site began with the demolition of burnt-out buildings.
Led by Rotherham Council, the revamp of Dinnington market, originally approved in 2024, includes clearing derelict buildings, creating a new town square, and developing purpose-built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
The project, backed by £11m in Government funding, aims to improve the outdoor market, pedestrian routes, and public spaces - creating a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.
Some £2.2m in capital funding was spent on the £12m scheme in the 2025/26 financial year, council accounts show.
In the original plans, commercial units, the indoor market, a burnt-out building, the Dinnington Colliery Band building, and the fixed outdoor market stalls were proposed for demolition.
The latest plans are for the demolition of the existing retail units at 46-56 Laughton Road and the proposed replacement being a two storey building consisting of six retail units.
After detailed surveys revealed the buildings were in a worse condition than anticipated, the Council now intends to fully demolish and rebuild the buildings rather than refurbish them to deliver a safer, higher‑quality and future‑proofed space for businesses that will also better meet the needs of the community.
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The design matches the architectural style of the adjoining previously approved scheme and will considerably improve the character of the area. The planned scheme will now provide two, two storey pitched roof buildings fronting Laughton Road on either side of a new public square where the market will take place, surrounded by commercial units.
The latest additions see 4,300 sq ft of ageing commercial space replaced by new build commercial space totalling 4,900 sq ft.
A report from planners approving the scheme without going to the planning board reads: "The level of intervention required to refurbish the buildings was deemed extensive and costly, leading to the conclusion that demolition and replacement would provide a more viable and beneficial outcome
"As a result, the development evolved into a proposal for a purpose-built replacement that closely aligns with the approved masterplan while improving quality, safety, and functionality. The new scheme maintains the existing footprint, scale, servicing arrangements, and public realm strategy, ensuring consistency within the wider regeneration project while introducing modern retail units that meet current building regulations.
"The design incorporates enhanced accessibility, stronger security measures, improved environmental performance, and upgraded materials to create a cohesive and sustainable high street environment. This approach ensures the development not only integrates with the surrounding context but also delivers long-term benefits for the town centre, businesses, and the local community."
In February, Rotherham Council said that a tender process to appoint a main contractor would begin "shortly", with an expectation that work would begin on site in the summer.
Images: RMBC
Rothbiz reported in March on the submission of updated plans for Dinnington at the sime time as work on site began with the demolition of burnt-out buildings.
Led by Rotherham Council, the revamp of Dinnington market, originally approved in 2024, includes clearing derelict buildings, creating a new town square, and developing purpose-built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
The project, backed by £11m in Government funding, aims to improve the outdoor market, pedestrian routes, and public spaces - creating a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.
Some £2.2m in capital funding was spent on the £12m scheme in the 2025/26 financial year, council accounts show.
In the original plans, commercial units, the indoor market, a burnt-out building, the Dinnington Colliery Band building, and the fixed outdoor market stalls were proposed for demolition.
The latest plans are for the demolition of the existing retail units at 46-56 Laughton Road and the proposed replacement being a two storey building consisting of six retail units.
After detailed surveys revealed the buildings were in a worse condition than anticipated, the Council now intends to fully demolish and rebuild the buildings rather than refurbish them to deliver a safer, higher‑quality and future‑proofed space for businesses that will also better meet the needs of the community.
Advertisement
The design matches the architectural style of the adjoining previously approved scheme and will considerably improve the character of the area. The planned scheme will now provide two, two storey pitched roof buildings fronting Laughton Road on either side of a new public square where the market will take place, surrounded by commercial units.
The latest additions see 4,300 sq ft of ageing commercial space replaced by new build commercial space totalling 4,900 sq ft.
A report from planners approving the scheme without going to the planning board reads: "The level of intervention required to refurbish the buildings was deemed extensive and costly, leading to the conclusion that demolition and replacement would provide a more viable and beneficial outcome
"As a result, the development evolved into a proposal for a purpose-built replacement that closely aligns with the approved masterplan while improving quality, safety, and functionality. The new scheme maintains the existing footprint, scale, servicing arrangements, and public realm strategy, ensuring consistency within the wider regeneration project while introducing modern retail units that meet current building regulations.
"The design incorporates enhanced accessibility, stronger security measures, improved environmental performance, and upgraded materials to create a cohesive and sustainable high street environment. This approach ensures the development not only integrates with the surrounding context but also delivers long-term benefits for the town centre, businesses, and the local community."
In February, Rotherham Council said that a tender process to appoint a main contractor would begin "shortly", with an expectation that work would begin on site in the summer.
Images: RMBC
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