News: Updated plans for 715,000 sq ft speculative logistics development in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Another set of updated plans for a huge distribution centre development alongside the M18 motorway in Rotherham have been submitted.
Outline plans were approved for "Interchange Park" at Hellaby in 2020 and applicants said that it could be home to over 1,000 jobs. Since then, Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, has bought the Cumwell Lane site and gained approval for changes to the plans.
Now Panattoni has submitted a reserved matters planning application to Rotherham Council for a 715,000 sq ft speculative development, now-called Panattoni Park Rotherham, consisting of the 630,000 sq ft facility (a maximum of 21 metres high) and a smaller 85,000 sq ft facility (15 metres).
The 40-acre Panattoni Park Rotherham is located in an established distribution location, immediately adjacent to junction 1 of the M18 and just two miles from junction 32 of the M1.
Advertisement
The plans provide more details on the size, layout and appearance of the buildings, along with a landscape strategy and details of access within the site.
Both are proposed to be steel frame buildings with metal cladding in a palette of silver/metallic/grey, with feature entrances and glazing to the office elements.
As already approved in previous plans, vehicular access to the new units is to be via Cumwell Lane which is off the A631. A dedicated access road will be provided to both units from Cumwell Lane for HGVs.
The detailed scheme includes a total of 490 car parking spaces, of which 99 will provide for electric charging and 25 will be provided as accessible spaces. An additional 189 spaces for HGV parking is also proposed. Parking for 180 bicycles will be provided across the site.
Dan Burn, Development Director for the North West and Yorkshire at Panattoni, said: "We look forward to working with all stakeholders through the planning application process with the aim of bringing forward this nationally significant development."
Local occupiers include Great Bear, Clipper Logistics, DX and FedEx. Letting agents are M1 Agency, Legat Owen and Knight Frank.
Panattoni website
Images: Panattoni
Outline plans were approved for "Interchange Park" at Hellaby in 2020 and applicants said that it could be home to over 1,000 jobs. Since then, Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, has bought the Cumwell Lane site and gained approval for changes to the plans.
Now Panattoni has submitted a reserved matters planning application to Rotherham Council for a 715,000 sq ft speculative development, now-called Panattoni Park Rotherham, consisting of the 630,000 sq ft facility (a maximum of 21 metres high) and a smaller 85,000 sq ft facility (15 metres).
The 40-acre Panattoni Park Rotherham is located in an established distribution location, immediately adjacent to junction 1 of the M18 and just two miles from junction 32 of the M1.
Advertisement
The plans provide more details on the size, layout and appearance of the buildings, along with a landscape strategy and details of access within the site.
Both are proposed to be steel frame buildings with metal cladding in a palette of silver/metallic/grey, with feature entrances and glazing to the office elements.
As already approved in previous plans, vehicular access to the new units is to be via Cumwell Lane which is off the A631. A dedicated access road will be provided to both units from Cumwell Lane for HGVs.
The detailed scheme includes a total of 490 car parking spaces, of which 99 will provide for electric charging and 25 will be provided as accessible spaces. An additional 189 spaces for HGV parking is also proposed. Parking for 180 bicycles will be provided across the site.
Dan Burn, Development Director for the North West and Yorkshire at Panattoni, said: "We look forward to working with all stakeholders through the planning application process with the aim of bringing forward this nationally significant development."
Local occupiers include Great Bear, Clipper Logistics, DX and FedEx. Letting agents are M1 Agency, Legat Owen and Knight Frank.
Panattoni website
Images: Panattoni
0 comments:
Post a Comment