News: Administrators provide update on CF Booth Ltd
By Tom Austen
The joint administrators to CF Booth Limited, one of the UK’s leading metal recycling companies, has provided an update on the historic Rotherham firm.
Over 100 staff have already been made redundant and operations at the company’s vast facility, known as the Clarence Metal Works, has ceased whilst the potential of a sale is explored.
Rothbiz reported first that James Lumb and Howard Smith from Interpath had been appointed after the group posted significant losses and the sad death of a director.
An update from Interpath states: "The Company had experienced significant trading difficulties over recent months, exacerbated by rising energy and copper prices, as well as increases to the National Living Wage and the impact of environmental legislation, VAT and HSE penalties, and other regulatory pressures, all of which impacted cashflow. In response, the directors took steps to explore the options available, including options for sale and reinvestment; however, with no solvent outcomes available, they took the difficult decision for file a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators.
"Operations at the Company’s facility at Rotherham has now ceased while the joint administrators explore options for a possible sale of the business. A total of 54 members of staff have been retained to assist the administrators while they undertake this process in tandem with their wider statutory duties. Regrettably, however, a further 114 members of staff have been made redundant. The joint administrators and their team of employment specialists will be providing support to those impacted by redundancy as a matter of priority."
James Lumb, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “CF Booth has a long and storied heritage in South Yorkshire, not least for its role as one the largest rolling stock recyclers in the country, working with several of the main rail operating companies. However, as one of the largest manufacturers of copper-based products in the UK, the Company has also been hit hard by the tremendous surge in copper prices seen over recent months. This, coupled with broader economic headwinds, placed unsustainable pressure on cashflow.
“While we assess the options available to us, we would ask any parties who may be interested in buying the Company and its assets to make contact with us as soon as possible.”
As previously reported by Rothbiz, the company's latest financial accounts reported sales of £113.6m for 2024 that were 16.30% lower than the £135.7m achieved in the previous financial year. The company posted a loss of £5.9m.
After the year end C F Booth received notice that its appeal against an historical VAT Penalty assessment was unsuccessful resulting in a penalty of £1.4m becoming payable to HMRC. The company was then fined £1.2m by the HSE after an investigation following the death of an employee on site.
The accounts also showed that time was running out for the firm's banking facilities with £18m worth of loan and overdraft facilities falling due for renewal in June 2025 with the loans being repayable on six months' notice in the absence of an agreement to roil forward the facilities.
December 2025 saw the death of Ken Booth Jr, who oversaw significant expansion at the family firm alongside his brother James.
UPDATED 15:55 with correct job figures.
Images: Google Maps
