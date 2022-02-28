News: 300+ houses planned in new North Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
A national housebuilder has submitted a planning application for a 311 home development near West Melton.
Persimmon is looking to build on land off Barnsley Road / Pontefract Road that was a greenfield site allocated for housing in Rotherham's development plan in 2018.
After the allocation, Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estates put the 11.73 hectare site up for sale in 2019.
The full application is for a development that provides a mix of, two, three and four bed dwellings and a range of sizes to meet family needs. In Persimmon's styles, the proposed units are all two storeys in height with the exception of some house types which are 2.5 storeys with a master bedroom provided in the roof space.
In response to the comments received during consultation last yerar on a proposed scheme for 330 dwellings, the number of units on the site has been reduced further in the application proposal to 311.
The proposal will provide 78 affordable units (25%), so will ensure a policy compliant level of affordable housing provision.
The site will have a single point of access for vehicles from Barnsley Road via a priority junction.
The application, drawn up by DLP, adds: "Based on a six and a half year build period, the development is expected to support 123 direct FTE construction jobs per year of construction and 168 indirect FTE jobs per year of construction. Where appropriate, local labour would be given the opportunity to be involved."
Open space and a flood storage basin to manage surface water are also in the plans. Gateway space, meadows and a play area are included with the plans adding "the pylon and water easements across the site provide the framework for the green infrastructure on the site."
Founded in 1972, the Persimmon Group has grown to become one of the largest and most successful house builders in the UK. A listed company, the Group posted revenues of £3.61bn for 2021 compared to 2020's £3.33bn. It brought over 20,500 new plots into the business in 2021 and has £1.15bn of forward sales reserved beyond the current year as well as a quality pipeline of new developments coming on stream.
Persimmon website
Images: Fitzwilliam Wentworth
1 comments:
It is a pity to lose 'green belt' land but this site seems to already be encircled. Being a sceptic, I hope that the build quality is rather better than at the several Persimmon sites that have attracted harsh criticism about the poor standard of construction. Also let's hope there is adequate parking at each dwelling - so that roadways are kept accessible for emergency vehicles.
