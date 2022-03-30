News: KCM Waste Management welcomed as new Chamber patron
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based KCM Waste Management has become the latest patron at the Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.
The waste management provider offers a comprehensive waste management service including skip hire, wheelie bin hire, tipper hire, trade waste disposal, tipping and recycling, hazardous waste, legal disposal of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment recycling (WEEE), scrap metal purchase, site clearances, man in a van service, recycled aggregates, primary aggregates, topsoil’s, sands, and gravels.
KCM Waste Management is committed to being environmentally friendly; with a strong belief that all waste should be put to good use, implementing policies to recycle 99% of all waste processed and working towards a zero-landfill policy. To reduce the waste sent to landfill, a large amount of waste is also processed into biomass fuels or aggregates, which can be purchased for use within the construction industry or for home building projects.
Their fully licensed head office site at Ginhouse Lane boasts a state-of-the-art recycling facility and an extensive fleet of modern vehicles. With an on-site fleet maintenance garage, this ensures KCM Waste Management’s vehicles are always 100% site safe and at their peak performance level during any hire period.
With no hidden fees and a friendly and dependable customer services team, KCM Waste Management endeavour to consistently meet all their customer’s needs. Possessing the expertise required to ensure their customers are disposing of waste both efficiently and responsibly, working with KCM Waste Management means you are always in safe hands.
On welcoming KCM Waste Management as the latest patrons of the Chamber of Commerce, Chief Executive Andrew Denniff said, “It is great news that a business well established in Rotherham and employing a substantial number of local people, has chosen to enhance their profile through the Chamber. Whilst KCM Waste Management is a well-known brand across the region it is really nice that they have felt it appropriate to work more closely with us and I trust they will value our partnership for many years to come.”
KCM Waste Management provide a complete waste management service with over 35 years of experience, serving both commercial and domestic customers across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, and the East Midlands. A family-run business, each one of their 130 employees are dedicated to delivering innovative waste solutions for a diverse group of established customers.
Gareth Hickling, Managing Director at KCM Waste Management added, “We are extremely proud to become a patron of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber and look forward to further raising our profile within the local area. As a family run business, we thrive on supporting other local companies and building successful working relationships through the Chamber.”
KCM website
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce website
Images: BR Chamber
