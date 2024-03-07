News: School pupils visit construction site at Rotherham's Advanced Manufacturing Park
By Tom Austen
Children were invited to watch new industrial units being built at a major development site close to their school in Rotherham.
Pupils from Waverley Junior Academy visited the town’s Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) to learn how the facility, and the wider Waverley development, was continuing to expand.
Employees from York-based construction company Lindum Group welcomed around 100 young people and teachers to the park to give them a tour of their ongoing building project at the AMP.
Lindum is working for developer Harworth Group to construct a 85,800 sqft warehouse off Whittle Way. It follows completion of three other units at the park and will run concurrently with construction of a medical centre and retail scheme at nearby Olive Lane.
Lindum Contracts manager Ben Marris greeted the children on site after they walked the short distance from their school in Waverley.
They had the chance to watch the steel work being installed, site machinery in action and saw a huge crane lifting concrete staircases into place.
“They asked lots of really good questions,” said Ben. “We talked about the different career options available in the industry and about how much work goes into making construction sites safe places to work.
“They were all really interested and engaged, despite the freezing weather on the day. I was impressed by how much they already knew.”
The AMP in Rotherham is a hub for innovation and development, making it an ideal location for students to witness cutting-edge construction practices.
Class teacher Patrick Selkirk said: “It was a privilege to take pupils from WJA. All classes enjoyed learning about the developments that are happening within the local community.
“It is incredibly important that pupils are taught about safety around a construction site as Waverley is an ongoing developing area.
“The day was insightful and enjoyable for all.”
Images: Lindum
Advertisement
