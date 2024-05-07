News: Plans approved for pioneering plastics to hydrogen facility in Rotherham

A planning application has been approved for a pioneering new centre in Rotherham that would divert tonnes of plastic waste from landfill and convert it to hydrogen and electricity.



Newton Hydrogen Limited want to use an empty part of the Magna Science Adventure Centre at Templeborough to house an an advanced facility which would apply pyrolysis technology to generate Green Hydrogen from upto 13,000 tonnes of plastic per year which is not suitable for recycling and would be designated for landfill.



The facility would use a HydroPlas reactor developed by Canadian firm, Fusion One. Waste plastic is shredded and subjected to very high temperatures in a zero-oxygen environment. The reactor produces a syngas through the pyrolysis of plastic wastes. The thermal decomposition breaks the complex polymer chains down into a Hydrogen rich syngas which is first cooled, creating energy for use around the site and then is separated and purified to extract the Hydrogen from the other components in the syngas.



The applicant explained that the proposed production and research facility up to 35 job opportunities and provide a facility that can be incorporated into the visitor experience section as part of the wider Magna site.



In an existing vacant area within the easternmost section of the main Magna building, the proposal would be primarily a test production facility and would not operate as a fully commercial hydrogen production facility.



The plastic waste would consist of upto 40 tonnes delivered per day of SRF plastic [non-recyclable combustible solid waste] which is stored internally in baled bunkers. Two HGV deliveries are expected each day.



Approved without going to the planning board, the planner's report concludes: "Overall the principle of the change of use for predominantly employment and research purposes is considered to be acceptable in this location and compatible with the adjacent Magna Science Centre, a popular visitor and tourist attraction.



"The external alterations to be building are considered to have an acceptable visual appearance and will bring back a redundant part of the building. The highway safety aspect is considered acceptable and the application has satisfactorily considered the flood risk and drainage elements."



The next stage is for the operators is to secure an environmental permit from the Environment Agency.



