News: Rotherham building shortlisted for the RIBA Award
By Tom Austen
The AESSEAL Factory for the Future in Rotherham has been shortlisted for a regional award that celebrates excellence in architecture.
AESSEAL is the fourth largest global manufacturer of mechanical seals and equipment and the latest project has expanded its operations at the global headquarters in Templeborough.
Opening in 2023, the project includes the refurbishment and “greening” of existing plant as well as a state-of-the-art, 60,000 sq ft extension that will almost double the site capacity. It brings the firm’s total investment in Rotherham to over £61m and it is hoped that the global showcase for sustainable manufacturing will lead to an additional £20m of investment in the Rotherham area over the next five to ten years.
The new building reflects AESSEAL’s commitment to creating quality local jobs and ensuring a sustainable future for both the company and the surrounding community. The building is entirely heated by electricity powered by photovoltaics. This has contributed to AESSEAL as a business achieving net zero carbon.
The AESSEAL Factory for the Future by Race Cottam Associates Ltd is one of seven projects that have been shortlisted for the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Yorkshire Awards 2025.
RIBA Yorkshire Jury Chair Gayle Appleyard, Director of Gagarin Studio said: "The Yorkshire region is home to a wonderful mix of people across cities, towns and rural communities, so it’s encouraging to see such diversity reflected in this year’s shortlist. From the tiny but well crafted pavilion space created for young people within a hospice, to the renovation of a grade I-listed church and a cutting edge factory on a remediated industrial site; it’s brilliant to see the sensitivity and ambition manifest in all these shortlisted projects that evidently create inspiring, sustainable places in which to live, work, learn and play."
A spokesperson for Race Cottom, said: "We are incredibly proud as project architects, involved from conception through to completion, that this project has been recognised by the Royal Institute of British Architects.
"A huge thank you to the team and, of course, AESSEAL for their trust, passion, and commitment to excellence. This recognition belongs to all of us!"
The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the UK’s best new building – will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September. The Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.
WilkinsonEyre won the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2001 for the transformation of a redundant steelworks in Rotherham to create the UK's first Science Adventure Centre at Magna.
AESSEAL website
Race Cottom website
Images: Race Cottom / AESSEAL
