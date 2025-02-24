News: Strong rationale for investing in a new Rotherham Gateway Station despite "weak transport benefits"
By Tom Austen
Proponents of a new mainline railway station in Rotherham are focusing on the regeneration benefits of the scheme, on top of the transport benefits, in order to secure funding.
A masterplan has been completed for Rotherham Gateway Station at Parkgate but the council admits that, due to the way central government and the industry evaluates projects, current assessments show "weak transport benefits" from an integrated mainline station and tram train stop.
The project, featured by Rothbiz earlier this month, is a Department for Transport (DfT) retained scheme, so a business case for the project has been prepared in line with government guidance, including the requirements of the Treasury’s Green Book.
Rothbiz reported in 2022 that the Government had confirmed that it would not allow the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to use £8m from its City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) for the project with the only explanation being a "need to ensure integration with national networks."
Advertisement
A Rotherham Council report states: "The Outline Business Case (OBC) presents a strong rationale for investing in a new Rotherham Gateway Station that will transform the regional and national connectivity of Rotherham, catalysing a new Innovation Campus around the station based on the advanced manufacturing strengths of both the borough and South Yorkshire.
"Rotherham Gateway Station, consisting of new mainline platforms, a tramtrain stop and associated station area development, will make a direct contribution to delivering each of the Government’s five missions, with particular benefit for some of Rotherham’s most deprived communities.
"The economic benefits arising from the new station are significant. Redevelopment of the area immediately around the new station on its own would be expected to generate a significant number of new jobs. These economic benefits alone suggest that the project would offer high value for money and the relationship between the provision of a new station and these benefits is clear.
"However, the traditional transport benefits that have been assessed for the project to date, are limited. The approach required by the rail industry uses the existing timetable to assess the services that could stop at a new station, rather than those that should stop to maximise the benefits of the investment. This has resulted in the weak transport benefits.
"If benefits had been appraised using a potential 2030 timetable (anticipated station opening date), a more realistic assessment of what services could be accommodated at the new station would have been provided. The transport benefits set out within the OBC need to be seen in this context."
Rothbiz reported last month that a £100m station surrounded by business, retail, community and housing offerings could generate 1,800 new jobs.
Simon Moss, Assistant Director, Planning, Regeneration and Transport at Rotherham Council said that there was "a huge opportunity for economic growth" at Rotherham Gateway Station.
He added: "Funding for new stations and new stopping services is really competitive. There'll be hundreds of towns in the UK that would love the idea of having a new station and in making the case to government it is not really enough to talk about the transport benefits - that is a given."
Outcomes for the borough, region and the North include things like increasing connections to employment and joining up regional economies as well as increasing the viability of employment development opportunities and housing developments. A 30 minute journey time reduction to Leeds, York and Birmingham is the aim.
Discussing the project at a recent council meeting, Cllr. Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "I think it is true to say that for the last 40 years the rail connection to Rotherham has been quite frankly, awful, and we need to address this if we have any serious aspirations for growth and prosperity of the borough.
"The Gateway project will provide a new mainline station and a whole host of transport and other economic growth solutions.
"But make no mistake, it is a serious undertaking and there are literally dozens of hurdles that we need to overcome before even a single spade is put in the ground.
"We are determined it will happen and we have the support of the regional mayor and government to realise this project."
The next steps for Rotherham Gateway Station involve working up detailed designs and a Full Business Case (FBC). The council says that completing this next stage of development work is expected to cost £11.35m and work is underway to secure funding.
Images: RMBC
A masterplan has been completed for Rotherham Gateway Station at Parkgate but the council admits that, due to the way central government and the industry evaluates projects, current assessments show "weak transport benefits" from an integrated mainline station and tram train stop.
The project, featured by Rothbiz earlier this month, is a Department for Transport (DfT) retained scheme, so a business case for the project has been prepared in line with government guidance, including the requirements of the Treasury’s Green Book.
Rothbiz reported in 2022 that the Government had confirmed that it would not allow the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to use £8m from its City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) for the project with the only explanation being a "need to ensure integration with national networks."
Advertisement
A Rotherham Council report states: "The Outline Business Case (OBC) presents a strong rationale for investing in a new Rotherham Gateway Station that will transform the regional and national connectivity of Rotherham, catalysing a new Innovation Campus around the station based on the advanced manufacturing strengths of both the borough and South Yorkshire.
"Rotherham Gateway Station, consisting of new mainline platforms, a tramtrain stop and associated station area development, will make a direct contribution to delivering each of the Government’s five missions, with particular benefit for some of Rotherham’s most deprived communities.
"The economic benefits arising from the new station are significant. Redevelopment of the area immediately around the new station on its own would be expected to generate a significant number of new jobs. These economic benefits alone suggest that the project would offer high value for money and the relationship between the provision of a new station and these benefits is clear.
"However, the traditional transport benefits that have been assessed for the project to date, are limited. The approach required by the rail industry uses the existing timetable to assess the services that could stop at a new station, rather than those that should stop to maximise the benefits of the investment. This has resulted in the weak transport benefits.
"If benefits had been appraised using a potential 2030 timetable (anticipated station opening date), a more realistic assessment of what services could be accommodated at the new station would have been provided. The transport benefits set out within the OBC need to be seen in this context."
Rothbiz reported last month that a £100m station surrounded by business, retail, community and housing offerings could generate 1,800 new jobs.
Simon Moss, Assistant Director, Planning, Regeneration and Transport at Rotherham Council said that there was "a huge opportunity for economic growth" at Rotherham Gateway Station.
He added: "Funding for new stations and new stopping services is really competitive. There'll be hundreds of towns in the UK that would love the idea of having a new station and in making the case to government it is not really enough to talk about the transport benefits - that is a given."
Outcomes for the borough, region and the North include things like increasing connections to employment and joining up regional economies as well as increasing the viability of employment development opportunities and housing developments. A 30 minute journey time reduction to Leeds, York and Birmingham is the aim.
Discussing the project at a recent council meeting, Cllr. Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "I think it is true to say that for the last 40 years the rail connection to Rotherham has been quite frankly, awful, and we need to address this if we have any serious aspirations for growth and prosperity of the borough.
"The Gateway project will provide a new mainline station and a whole host of transport and other economic growth solutions.
"But make no mistake, it is a serious undertaking and there are literally dozens of hurdles that we need to overcome before even a single spade is put in the ground.
"We are determined it will happen and we have the support of the regional mayor and government to realise this project."
The next steps for Rotherham Gateway Station involve working up detailed designs and a Full Business Case (FBC). The council says that completing this next stage of development work is expected to cost £11.35m and work is underway to secure funding.
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment