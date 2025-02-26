News: Magtec secures funding for submarine propulsion project
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Magtec, the UK’s leading innovator in electric driveline technology, has secured funding through the Defence Technology Exploitation Programme (DTEP) to deliver a world-first in nuclear submarine propulsion. This game-changing project will push the boundaries of stealth, power efficiency, and operational capability, cementing Magtec’s role in the future of defence engineering.
Through this collaboration with MacTaggart Scott, Magtec will develop Permanent Magnet Motors (PMM) for 26 advanced submarines, drastically reducing engine noise, heat emissions, and overall size. This breakthrough will transform the Royal Navy’s fleet into silent warriors beneath the waves, making detection by adversaries exponentially harder.
Magtec will receive a government grant worth 50% of the project value with the aim of developing innovative new solutions that meet UK defence challenges and increase capability in the UK defence supply chain.
Advertisement
Magtec is a leading UK designer, manufacturer and integrator of electric and hybrid drive systems for customers in the defence, rail and commercial sectors. The company is a member of the British Army’s programme to develop technologies for battlefield electrification and holds an Armed Forces Covenant Bronze Award in the Employer Recognition Scheme. Founded in 1992, Magtec is privately owned and headquartered at a bespoke design and manufacturing facility in Templeborough.
A submarine’s ability to remain undetected determines its effectiveness in surveillance, deterrence, and combat. Traditional propulsion systems generate noise and heat signatures that can be tracked by enemy forces. Magtec’s next-generation Permanent Magnet Motor technology will virtually eliminate these vulnerabilities, giving UK submarines an unrivaled tactical advantage.
Marcus Jenkins, Chief Technical Officer at Magtec, said: “This isn’t just an improvement—it’s a complete shift in how submarines will operate. Our Permanent Magnet Motors will deliver unmatched power and efficiency while slashing weight, noise, and maintenance needs. This is a monumental advancement in defence technology, and we’re proud to be leading the charge.”
Andy Gilligan, Managing Director at Magtec, added: “Magtec has always been at the forefront of electrification, and this project is proof of our ability to deliver world-class defence solutions. The technology we’re developing will provide the Royal Navy with an operational advantage that was once thought impossible.”
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
Through this collaboration with MacTaggart Scott, Magtec will develop Permanent Magnet Motors (PMM) for 26 advanced submarines, drastically reducing engine noise, heat emissions, and overall size. This breakthrough will transform the Royal Navy’s fleet into silent warriors beneath the waves, making detection by adversaries exponentially harder.
Magtec will receive a government grant worth 50% of the project value with the aim of developing innovative new solutions that meet UK defence challenges and increase capability in the UK defence supply chain.
Advertisement
Magtec is a leading UK designer, manufacturer and integrator of electric and hybrid drive systems for customers in the defence, rail and commercial sectors. The company is a member of the British Army’s programme to develop technologies for battlefield electrification and holds an Armed Forces Covenant Bronze Award in the Employer Recognition Scheme. Founded in 1992, Magtec is privately owned and headquartered at a bespoke design and manufacturing facility in Templeborough.
A submarine’s ability to remain undetected determines its effectiveness in surveillance, deterrence, and combat. Traditional propulsion systems generate noise and heat signatures that can be tracked by enemy forces. Magtec’s next-generation Permanent Magnet Motor technology will virtually eliminate these vulnerabilities, giving UK submarines an unrivaled tactical advantage.
Marcus Jenkins, Chief Technical Officer at Magtec, said: “This isn’t just an improvement—it’s a complete shift in how submarines will operate. Our Permanent Magnet Motors will deliver unmatched power and efficiency while slashing weight, noise, and maintenance needs. This is a monumental advancement in defence technology, and we’re proud to be leading the charge.”
Andy Gilligan, Managing Director at Magtec, added: “Magtec has always been at the forefront of electrification, and this project is proof of our ability to deliver world-class defence solutions. The technology we’re developing will provide the Royal Navy with an operational advantage that was once thought impossible.”
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
0 comments:
Post a Comment