News: Magtec delivers for Royal Mail





Built in the UK and featuring the iconic Royal Mail red livery, the company’s first ever electric truck will be based at the Greenford Mail Centre in North West London. It will deliver and collect mail to and from nearby delivery offices. Flexible battery options mean that the truck can cover up to 125 miles on a single charge – enough to cover most urban delivery routes. The powerful electric motor delivers the strength needed for heavy loads, while maintaining highway speeds of up to 56mph.



The results of the trial will help Royal Mail and other fleet operators understand the real-world benefits and practicalities of switching to electric vehicles.



Magtec, a leader in electric vehicle components and driveline systems with facilities at Templeborough, brings significant experience to the project, with its electric vehicles already covering over 2.5 million miles on UK roads. It has successfully delivered previous government-backed innovation programmes through the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) and Small Business Research Initiative (SBRi). The new Gen2 system builds on this proven expertise, offering improved efficiency and reliability for everyday delivery operations.



Smaller electric vans are already an important part of Royal Mail’s fleet strategy. By July 2025, Royal Mail will have over 7,000 electric vans in use across the UK. Most of the vans will be charged on-site at Royal Mail’s delivery offices via a purchased 100% renewable electricity supply, meaning they will be zero-emission.



Royal Mail already has the lowest reported carbon emissions per parcel of any UK delivery company* and aims to maintain this position in the long term. The company’s ‘Steps to Zero’ environment strategy set a goal of achieving Net-Zero by 2040. The company has already reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 18% in two years, with a target to achieve a 50% reduction by 2030.



Marcus Jenkins, CTO at Magtec, commented: “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in advancing EV technology for medium-duty trucks. By addressing the challenges of power inefficiencies and range anxiety, we aim to provide fleet operators with a reliable, cost-effective solution that supports their decarbonisation goals while maintaining operational reliability.”



Anna Pearson, Fleet Innovation and Environment Manager at Royal Mail, said: “We’re excited to welcome the Magtec truck to the Royal Mail fleet. We’ve been rolling out electric vans in our ‘final mile’ fleet for a number of years, and now we want to learn more about how we can decarbonise our national distribution fleet of over 4,000 trucks. This trial will help strengthen our position as the UK's largest electric delivery fleet operator, while ensuring we have the reliability we need for the challenge of delivering to every single one of the UK’s 32 million addresses.”



Martin Welch, Senior Project Delivery Lead at the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC), said: “Magtec’s high-performance electric drive train technology is now excellently positioned to seize a growth market opportunity. As demand for electric vehicles increases both for first-build and re-power applications, so does the need for versatile and effective powertrain systems like those offered by Magtec.



“APC is delighted to see the results of its collaborative R&D projects delivering products to the automotive sector at scale. Making these systems efficient and affordable is essential to enable decarbonisation of the range of commercial vehicles currently in use, while still delivering customer priorities like drivability, range, and efficiency.”



Rotherham-based Magtec and Royal Mail have announced that they are trialling cutting-edge electric truck technology, supporting the continued expansion of the UK's largest electric delivery fleet. Supported by an £800,000 grant from Innovate UK, the trial will put the two new 19-tonne vehicles through their paces in real-world conditions, comparing their performance with Royal Mail's existing fleet.