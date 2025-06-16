News: Pricecheck hits new heights with 11th consecutive year of growth
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Pricecheck has delivered its biggest day, week, month, quarter and year in the company’s history.
With its HQ at Beighton Link in Rotherham, Pricecheck is a fast-growing international wholesaler and distributor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).
The company has reported highlights of its 2024/25 financial year which included ten consecutive days of £1m+ turnover, £3.3m turnover on the final day of the financial year and £179m in total revenue – a 17.9% increase on the previous year.
A spokesperson for Pricecheck said: "2024/25 marks our 11th consecutive year of growth. For our customers and brand partners, this momentum signals one thing: Pricecheck is investing in growth, building capacity, and ready to go further. Whether it’s breaking into new markets, streamlining fulfilment, or offering category-leading brands, we’re constantly evolving to help our partners thrive."
Momentum has continued into the new financial year with the signing of a distribution partnership with a company that serves approximately 4,400 cups of coffee or tea per second.
Advertisement
A new deal has been signed with JDE Peet's (JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company.
From July, Pricecheck will become the distribution partner for a portfolio of iconic JDEP brands, including Kenco, L’OR, Douwe Egberts, Tassimo, Maxwell House, and Mellow Birds. The partnership will span key UK channels: wholesale, convenience, foodservice, office, and selected retail.
This strategic move is designed to strengthen JDEP’s reach and enhance service across vital out-of-home markets, helping to increase availability and improve customer experience. In 2024, JDEP’s generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion.
Laura Hull, Channel Controller at JDEP, said: “The reach and service that Pricecheck brings to this partnership will now bolster support across vital out-of-home channels. We’re delighted to work with the energetic and growth-oriented team at Pricecheck, who treat our brands with high focus and dedication.”
Pricecheck originally moved into the premises at Beighton Link in 2016 and has since taken further space at Manvers, both in Rotherham. It has ambitious plans to increase turnover to £200m.
Pricecheck website
Images: Pricecheck
With its HQ at Beighton Link in Rotherham, Pricecheck is a fast-growing international wholesaler and distributor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).
The company has reported highlights of its 2024/25 financial year which included ten consecutive days of £1m+ turnover, £3.3m turnover on the final day of the financial year and £179m in total revenue – a 17.9% increase on the previous year.
A spokesperson for Pricecheck said: "2024/25 marks our 11th consecutive year of growth. For our customers and brand partners, this momentum signals one thing: Pricecheck is investing in growth, building capacity, and ready to go further. Whether it’s breaking into new markets, streamlining fulfilment, or offering category-leading brands, we’re constantly evolving to help our partners thrive."
Momentum has continued into the new financial year with the signing of a distribution partnership with a company that serves approximately 4,400 cups of coffee or tea per second.
Advertisement
A new deal has been signed with JDE Peet's (JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company.
From July, Pricecheck will become the distribution partner for a portfolio of iconic JDEP brands, including Kenco, L’OR, Douwe Egberts, Tassimo, Maxwell House, and Mellow Birds. The partnership will span key UK channels: wholesale, convenience, foodservice, office, and selected retail.
This strategic move is designed to strengthen JDEP’s reach and enhance service across vital out-of-home markets, helping to increase availability and improve customer experience. In 2024, JDEP’s generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion.
Laura Hull, Channel Controller at JDEP, said: “The reach and service that Pricecheck brings to this partnership will now bolster support across vital out-of-home channels. We’re delighted to work with the energetic and growth-oriented team at Pricecheck, who treat our brands with high focus and dedication.”
Pricecheck originally moved into the premises at Beighton Link in 2016 and has since taken further space at Manvers, both in Rotherham. It has ambitious plans to increase turnover to £200m.
Pricecheck website
Images: Pricecheck
0 comments:
Post a Comment