News: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber CEO in the running for national award





Carrie was nominated for the award by her peers in recognition of the special contribution she made towards shaping South Yorkshire’s business community, and under her leadership, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has successfully delivered several pioneering schemes, designed to support and strengthen the local and regional business community.



Amongst her achievements during the past 12 months, Carrie has worked closely with Rotherham Council to help the local authority deliver its innovative “buy local” initiative, which has seen the local authority increase its investment in local supply chains by 72%, with £77.2m reinvested back into the local economy.



Carrie also chairs Barnsley’s Inclusive Economy Board, which helps businesses to overcome skills shortages in their workforce, whilst also working collaboratively with education providers to ensure the skills taught in the classroom reflect the needs of the workplace.



Carrie began her career with Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber over 10 years ago, initially joining the organisation as part of its membership team, before rising through the ranks where she oversaw the chamber’s training division, Chamber Skills Solutions, prior to being appointed chief executive in 2023. Under Carrie’s leadership, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has gone from strength to strength and has seen membership continue to grow, as well as enjoying one of the highest levels of member retention of any UK based chamber.



Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “When I became CEO of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, my priority was to create an environment where businesses across the region can truly prosper by helping them to access the help and support to unlock their potential.



"I feel incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 12 months. As a direct result of the work we’ve delivered, more local businesses are being able to benefit from public sector procurement opportunities, whilst we are working closely with the region’s education providers to ensure that the students of today are equipped with the skills to prosper in the workplace of tomorrow.



"Being shortlisted for the President’s Award is a tremendous honour, and it is one that couldn’t have been possible without the support and dedication of the entire chamber staff.”



