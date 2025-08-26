News: Grants of up to £25,000 to help breathe new life into Rotherham high streets
By Tom Austen
Businesses on high streets across the borough have the opportunity to benefit from a makeover thanks to a £270,000 Rotherham Council investment.
As part of its commitment to breathe new life into Rotherham’s high streets and create thriving neighbourhoods, the Council has launched the Shop Unit Business Grant Project, funded through the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), with support from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
The grant aims to help high street businesses in the town centre, Dinnington, Maltby, Swinton and Wath-Upon-Dearne enhance their premises by funding improvements that will contribute to their overall look, feel and vibrancy.
Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to £25,000 to improve the look and feel of their shop units. Improvements could include new shopfronts, signage, flooring, lighting and other refurbishments that will enhance the attractiveness of local high streets.
Businesses are being encouraged to act quickly, with grants awarded on a first come, first served basis until the full allocation is spent.
Applications are open until October 30 2025, with all projects set to be completed by the end of December 2025.
Cllr. John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy said: “We’re committed to forging ahead and breathing new life into our high streets across the borough.
“This funding represents an opportunity to support the local businesses at the heart of our communities. By investing in the look and feel of shops located in our town centres, we’re helping to create more vibrant, welcoming spaces for residents, shoppers and visitors alike. I’d encourage all eligible businesses to apply early and make the most of this support.”
Businesses interested should contact Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO) for more information via businessgrants@rotherham.gov.ukl
The cabinet at Rotherham Council approved plans in March for the £3.28m of UKSPF for 2025/26, a transitional year allocation.
£945,256 is for business support with £60,000 set aside for enhancing the operation of the outdoor market during the current redevelopment. Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture is set to receive further funding with £275,000 for the extension of the successful traineeship programme. £200,000 has been allocated for marketing to support the communications and reach of the festival year.
Rothbiz reported in January on proposals put forward for Rotherham Council's latest budget which included £50,000 for free parking. One hour’s free parking has recently been introduced in council-run car parks in Rotherham town centre.
The investment across Rotherham’s high streets will be complemented by the introduction of a new ‘Street Safe Team’ focused on increasing safety in town and village centres, as well as a new team dedicated to roadside cleansing, with a focus on popular routes and key gateways.
Advertisement
