News: Who will run the market as part of £12m Dinnington regeneration scheme?
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has been in discussion with the operators of Dinnington's current outdoor market regarding the future market operations as part of the £12m regeneration scheme in the town.
The authority has been critical of the way the operators, who also own the land, have carried out little investment and have let the site become "run-down" and "poorly maintained."
Rothbiz reported last month that all objections had been withdrawn just before a legal inquiry got underway into a compulsory purchase order (CPO) that would enable Rotherham Council to acquire the various land and property interests needed for the Government-funded project.
Legal papers show that Donna Nixon / Paylet Limited were seeking a sale and leaseback of the land with a licence to continue to operate the market. An offer was made to acquire the outdoor market land on terms that Rotherham Council's property consultants "consider to be better than compensation code provisions" and the objections were withdrawn.
In seperate negotiations, heads of terms were also prepared that would enable Paylet to operate the future market.
The Council’s scheme has been designed to include an outdoor market presence in an improved location and environment, one with demountable stalls which is designed to limit the prevalence of anti-social behaviour and provide dedicated welfare and storage facilities.
The council said last month that it had not heard anything back regarding the terms it had offered since January 2025.
Representations for Rotherham Council justifying the CPO stated: "The outdoor market comprises basic low-height, steel pole framed, corrugated metal roofed market stalls on a concrete hardstanding. The layout and design of these stalls are regularly subject to anti-social behaviour, being situated on back land behind the shopping parade fronting Laughton Road.
"The area has been poorly maintained and the subject of numerous fires and is an escape route for those committing crimes in the neighbouring shops. The surfacing is in extremely poor condition and presents a danger to pedestrians."
The market trades infrequently on one day per week for 5.5 hours and lacks welfare facilities. The permanently affixed market stalls prevent the site being used for any other purpose.
Representations added: "The long-standing outdoor market has reduced its operation over a number of years, it is hidden behind shops fronting the high street and is of poor quality both in terms of assets and surfacing."
Positives on the current market operation pointed to its location close to the bus station and to the traders and well established businesses that engage with customers.
"It is evident from the ongoing communication which dates back ... to 2018 that the Council has endeavoured to work alongside the operator to maintain and improve a market offer in Dinnington and to retain the same market operator in an improved setting."
As part of the next stage of the project, Rotherham Council is seeking to undertake the demolition of acquired units as soon as possible.
Images: RMBC / AHR
