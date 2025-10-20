News: Harworth celebrates the expansion of Waverley Primary Academy
By Tom Austen
Construction was completed at Waverley Primary Academy, the primary school located at Waverley, so that it could expand and welcome additional pupils for the new academic year.
As master developer of Waverley, Harworth Group plc, has provided funding to support the extension of the school, enabling its growth and the creation of additional places for local children. A new form of entry has now been created and the school – which is part of Aston Community Education Trust – can now accommodate up to 200 more pupils overall than in previous years.
Six new classrooms, two libraries, new restrooms, a dedicated nursery with changing rooms and office space have been built across two storeys. The expansion has also created employment opportunities with six new teachers appointed.
Built on the brownfield site of the former Orgreave Colliery, Waverley is a growing community with over 1,800 homes, green spaces and a local high street alongside the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), which is home to leading global businesses.
Harworth worked closely with Rotherham Council and the Department for Education to build the school, which first opened in 2020. Harworth has now provided further funding to enable the delivery of this extension, which was carried out by local firm, O&P Construction.
Laura Colson, Development Director at Harworth, said: “Waverley Primary Academy is a successful primary school and a real asset to the local area. Harworth is committed to creating a sustainable community at Waverley and this means providing parents and families with access to a great local school for their children.
“We are very pleased that this extension means more pupils can enrol in the school each year, and existing pupils can make use of the brilliant new facilities.
“Harworth has a fantastic relationship with the school and we – and our occupiers at the Advanced Manufacturing Park – regularly run events with pupils. We’re looking forward to continuing to do so and supporting the school’s continued success.”
Rachel Bolton, Principal at Waverley Primary Academy, said: “Watching the expansion of the school over the last year has been exciting for everyone involved and we are thrilled with the result.
“It has been amazing to see pupils embrace the changes to the school. Many children have joined the academy from other schools this September, and all pupils have demonstrated resilience, kindness and enthusiasm, building new friendships and working collaboratively in their learning.
“At Waverley Primary Academy we are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment, where every child can thrive. The expansion has strengthened our sense of unity as a school.
“I’d like to thank staff, parents, governors and the wider community for their support over the last year, and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the local community.”
Images: Harworth
