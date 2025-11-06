News: Housing plans refused for Masons Arms in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Following the successful conversion of the upper floors of a former fire-damaged pub on the edge of Rotherham town centre, Rotherham Council has refused plans to add further flats on the ground floor.
Rothbiz reported back in 2022 on proposals to create a house in multiple occupation (HMO) on the upper floors of the prominent Wellgate building.
The former Masons Arms had been vacant for a number of years, having most recently been used for retail use on the ground floor. It suffered a suspected arson in 2019.
Plans were appproved with local firm, Al-Shafa Healthcare Limited, wanting to create ten studio flats on the first and second floors with the ground floor remaining as a commercial unit.
The upper floors are now fully occupied and managed by Rotherham Housing but despite sustained marketing efforts, the ground floor retail unit has remained vacant.
The same applicants, said that: "Commercial agents have confirmed that the presence of residential use above has limited interest from prospective retail tenants, making the ground floor increasingly unviable for its previously approved use. Over the past three years, the unit has failed to generate interest or contribute to the activity of the street frontage. It is clear that a more sustainable long-term use is required to prevent the space from remaining underutilised."
However, new plans for six flats on the ground floor have been refused.
Council planners said that the proposed development would not meet national and local planning policies that requires development to have a high standard of amenity for existing and future occupants, and to ensure that sufficient daylight can penetrate into buildings.
The report adds: "The proposed new windows along the western and northern elevations are considered to suffer from restricted outlooks, and consequently each bedroom and living area suffers from a poor standard of amenity.
"The proposed new windows along the northern elevation (bedroom 06 and kitchen/lounge area) are considered to materially increase (and suffer from) overlooking to other new private windows within the same development."
Images: Google Maps
4 comments:
It wouldn't surprise me if, in light of the refusal, that this had another visit from the town's resident arsonists.
Good
All upper floors are occupied with newcomers to Rotherham,so doubt it will get burned down.....I'll not make any further 'inflammatary'comments😁
How about trying some "inflammatory" ones?
Post a Comment