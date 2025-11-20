News: Swim school going to great lengths to make new Rotherham location a success
By Tom Austen
A local company is looking to make a splash having secured planning permission to expand into another Rotherham location.
Rothbiz reported in September on Super Swimmers identifying Unit 4 Phoenix Riverside at Templeborough to help address the substantial waiting lists in the area for the type of swimming lessons they offer.
Rotherham Council has now approved change of use plans for the 5,740 sq ft commercial unit so that a swimming pool and associated facilities can be installed.
Planners were satisfied that the leisure use would not have a significant detrimental impact on parking in the area, given that surrounding businesses, such as the nearby pub, would let users park in their car parks, and that larger, busier swim lessons and parties would only take place after 5pm and on weekends.
Super Swimmers was established in 2009 and initially the swim school operated through hire of public and private pools for children’s lessons. it now operates from two of its own locations - Dinnington in Rotherham, and Rossington Hall in Doncaster.
The new unit will provide teaching classes for children aged three and older along with one-on-one teaching lessons for individual children who may benefit from additional support. They also plan to introduce the parent and baby sessions and hire to local baby lesson providers, all of which will be available to the local area.
Children’s parties will also be made available which have proved very popular in the two sister venues. They also plan to work with the local schools and community groups to offer bespoke teaching packages to enhance the offer available at the unit.
Ryan Plant, director of Super Swimmers, said: "We are so excited to have been granted permission for the development of the unit in Phoenix Riverside. We are working with a local contractor to build the pool and are working closely with the planning network to ensure we are as sustainable as possible."
The current operations now employs around 50 team members including teachers and water-based assistants, with more to come with the third location. Ryan added: "We spend time training and mentoring all of our younger team members and assist with any relevant training qualifications to not only support their role at the business but also help them in their future careers."
The plan is for Super Swimmers of Rotherham to be open at Templeborough in early 2026.
Ryan and fellow director, Rachel Turner added: "We are so excited to be taking this next step on the Super Swimmers journey particularly in the current climate. Our business has suffered like many others, but we hope to take the business to the next stage with the opening of our third site and the support of the local community. It has been a dream of ours since we started to be a provider of swimming lessons across numerous communities and we feel now is the right time to make the next step."
The plans were approved without going before the council's planning board. Planners balanced up the potential loss of a business unit with the fact that the proposal will generate employment and works to create the pool are reversible so the unit could revert back to a standard employment facility.
Super Swimmers website
Images: Super Swimmers
Super Swimmers website
Images: Super Swimmers
