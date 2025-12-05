News: Work Christmas party ideas in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Are you yet to book your Christmas party? The helpful elves at our sister site, Visit Rotherham have some festive inspiration!
All-inclusive gigs in a brewery
There's a phrase about organising something in brewery, and in Rotherham you can! Inside Chantry Brewery's Parkgate site is their own Tap Bar complete with stage and live music set up. December is a busy time with Christmas parties and tribute acts galore. You can also purchase all inclusive tickets which include Chantry's excellent draught beers, mixers and pizza!
Jingle Bell Ball
Eat, Bump, Groove
The all-inclusive party nights at Magna tick every box. You might be late to the party though (bookings opened in April!) as the popular events start on December 5 with the venue stating that there are only limited tables available for the remaining dates. Held in the Big Hall, the night includes a three course meal with all-inclusive drinks packages. A DJ plays those Christmas classics and dancefloor hits until midnight whilst brave partygoers can try the legendary dodgems and high-roller fairground rides!
The Wharncliffe
Jingle Bingo
A competitive Christmas
Check out Visit Rotherham's events page for all the things to do this Christmas in Rotherham.
Images: Chantry / Empire Theatre / Magna / Stephen Olmo / UnSplash / Avago karting
