News: Work Christmas party ideas in Rotherham

Are you yet to book your Christmas party? The helpful elves at our sister site, Visit Rotherham have some festive inspiration!

All-inclusive gigs in a brewery
There's a phrase about organising something in brewery, and in Rotherham you can! Inside Chantry Brewery's Parkgate site is their own Tap Bar complete with stage and live music set up. December is a busy time with Christmas parties and tribute acts galore. You can also purchase all inclusive tickets which include Chantry's excellent draught beers, mixers and pizza!
Chantry Brewery website

Jingle Bell Ball
A newcomer this year is the Empire in Rotherham town centre - an iconic venue restored just in time for Christmas. Their festive season starts with a day rave on December 6 before soul singer Andy Abrahams joins a motown afternoon on December 13. A Jingle Bell Ball on December 19 ("Mad Friday") is hosted by The Flippants - A local four-piece band playing classic & modern country, rock and upbeat folk.
Empire Rotherham website

Eat, Bump, Groove
The all-inclusive party nights at Magna tick every box. You might be late to the party though (bookings opened in April!) as the popular events start on December 5 with the venue stating that there are only limited tables available for the remaining dates. Held in the Big Hall, the night includes a three course meal with all-inclusive drinks packages. A DJ plays those Christmas classics and dancefloor hits until midnight whilst brave partygoers can try the legendary dodgems and high-roller fairground rides!
Magna website

The Wharncliffe
If you are looking for somewhere central for a Christmas meal, then try The Wharncliffe. With an excellent reputation and decent prices, the restaurant is unique to Rotherham, as everything is cooked and served by students at Rotherham College, under the guidance of its hospitality tutors and experts. Christmas menus are available between December 3 and 18 with lunches served on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and Christmas dinners on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The Wharncliffe website

Jingle Bingo
In addition to Christmas parties, the AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United, is hosting two nights (December 5 & 19) of laughter, holiday cheer and thrilling bingo games with fantastic festive prizes up for grabs! Whether you're a seasoned player or a first-time dabbler, this is the perfect way to celebrate the season with friends, fun and a little friendly competition.
AESSEAL New York Stadium website

A competitive Christmas
Who is the best driver in your office or factory? Avago Karting on Swinton Bridge Industrial Estate is the ideal venue for your Christmas party if you want to find out! From 8 to 36 drivers, the indoor track delivers adrenaline-fuelled excitement for all skill levels. With dedicated party spaces you can enjoy drinks from the bar and a choice of pie and peas or freshly baked Italian style pizzas.
Avago Karting website

Check out Visit Rotherham's events page for all the things to do this Christmas in Rotherham.

Images: Chantry / Empire Theatre / Magna / Stephen Olmo / UnSplash / Avago karting

