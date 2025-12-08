News: New food offerings in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
The food offer in Rotherham town centre looks to be getting a few new additions - from traditional fayre to vibrant West African cuisine, from fast food to whole foods.
Amala on Point specialises in Nigerian food and has been serving the local community through its catering services at weddings and parties. It has now applied for a premises licence for 1 Effingham Square.
Plans show a small three table restuarant and, if approved, the licence would enable the provision of late night refreshment and the sale by retail of alcohol, Opening hours would be 11am to midnight on Monday to Wednesday and 11am to 1am on Thursday to Sunday.
The name Amala comes from a popular Nigerian "swallow" food which are starchy, dough-like staples made from ingredients like cassava, yam, plantain, or corn, served as an accompaniment to soups and stews.
Until the venue opens, the Amala on Point menu is available for delivery. It includes various speciality soups, seasoned beef, chicken and fish and favourites like jollof rice.
On Domine Lane, Sol Cafe is a cafe with a distinct difference - its menu is based around sugar free dishes and whole-foods.
Taking space in what was recently part of The Forge pub, Sol serves delicious homemade bakes and handcrafted drinks. Think smoothie and porridge bowls, turmeric lattes and iced matcha.
Around the corner in Westgate Chambers, plans have been submitted for another fast food outlet.
The £10m development has become a foodie destination with the openings of burger and milkshakes specialist, Munchies, and Cali's - a specialist in chicken burgers, wraps, wings and tenders, plus Dessert Time, the home of indulgent desserts.
Another planning application has now been submitted for one of the largest remaining units - 2 Main Street - the former Tryst / Bar One.
The application is for part of the old bar / nightclub that fronts Main Street leaving the remaining space fronting Westgate still to be let.
Plans for a change of use to a take away with extraction design and associated works have been drawn up by Space Studio, and show a kitchen, prep and serving counter with a small seating area to the front.
The applicant is Maison de Grill, which shares a director with Sheffield's Maison de Burgers - an outlet on London Road that specialises in chicken burgers, smash burgers, wraps and shakes.
On the High Street in Rotherham town centre, GW Fish & Chips has recently opened. Converting an empty retail unit that was saved as part of Chris Hamby's pioneering heritage-led regeneration scheme, the new outlet has a traditional fish & chip menu and is from the team behind the Empire Theatre.
