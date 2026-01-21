News: New scheme set to provide up to 1,500 new electric vehicle charging points in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet has approved involvement in a scheme which could see up to 1,500 new charging points for electric vehicles across the borough.
Around £1.6m of government investment for public electric vehicle charging points is being secured, ensuring a minimum of 500 new chargers are installed.
In March 2024, a Public Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy was approved which set out how the Council intends to improve the infrastructure network throughout the Borough and ensure a network which meets expected demand by 2040. This introduced a number of targets such as 95% of residences to be within 1.5 miles of a publicly available charge point by 2030 and 95% of residences within a ten-minute walk (or 800 meters/ approximately 0.5 mile) of a publicly available charge point by 2040.
Over the last ten years the Council has installed more than 100 parking bays with public charging, as well as adopting Planning policies requiring EV charging provision in new residential and commercial developments. However, projections show that public EV charging provision is likely to need to increase to at least 1,200 charging points in the next fifteen years.
Advertisement
The scheme, funded through the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund programme, will be managed by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and be facilitated by the Council.
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr. John Williams, said: “In June this year, 25% of all new car registrations in the UK were electric vehicles, and over the coming years that proportion will only grow. As a result, we will need to step up our efforts to ensure that our public charging infrastructure keeps up with the level of demand.
“Of course, many people who choose to buy an EV now will be able to charge it at home or at work. But this government grant, managed by the Mayor of South Yorkshire’s office, gives us the funding we need to meet our objective of ensuring that a majority of Rotherham households are within walking distance of public charging points, helping to address concerns about households for whom off-street charging is not possible.”
Subject to all four councils in South Yorkshire approving the scheme, SYMCA intend to establish a concession-type contract working with a Chargepoint Operator (CPO) to develop a programme of installations across South Yorkshire.
Current council charging points can be found at car parks, country parks and libraries across Rotherham. The Council had expected to pass 100 public charging bays during 24/25 but admitted that vandalism and cable theft was a significant challenge.
Images: Instavolt
Around £1.6m of government investment for public electric vehicle charging points is being secured, ensuring a minimum of 500 new chargers are installed.
In March 2024, a Public Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy was approved which set out how the Council intends to improve the infrastructure network throughout the Borough and ensure a network which meets expected demand by 2040. This introduced a number of targets such as 95% of residences to be within 1.5 miles of a publicly available charge point by 2030 and 95% of residences within a ten-minute walk (or 800 meters/ approximately 0.5 mile) of a publicly available charge point by 2040.
Over the last ten years the Council has installed more than 100 parking bays with public charging, as well as adopting Planning policies requiring EV charging provision in new residential and commercial developments. However, projections show that public EV charging provision is likely to need to increase to at least 1,200 charging points in the next fifteen years.
Advertisement
The scheme, funded through the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund programme, will be managed by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and be facilitated by the Council.
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr. John Williams, said: “In June this year, 25% of all new car registrations in the UK were electric vehicles, and over the coming years that proportion will only grow. As a result, we will need to step up our efforts to ensure that our public charging infrastructure keeps up with the level of demand.
“Of course, many people who choose to buy an EV now will be able to charge it at home or at work. But this government grant, managed by the Mayor of South Yorkshire’s office, gives us the funding we need to meet our objective of ensuring that a majority of Rotherham households are within walking distance of public charging points, helping to address concerns about households for whom off-street charging is not possible.”
Subject to all four councils in South Yorkshire approving the scheme, SYMCA intend to establish a concession-type contract working with a Chargepoint Operator (CPO) to develop a programme of installations across South Yorkshire.
Current council charging points can be found at car parks, country parks and libraries across Rotherham. The Council had expected to pass 100 public charging bays during 24/25 but admitted that vandalism and cable theft was a significant challenge.
Images: Instavolt
1 comments:
Up to 1500 with a minimum of 500?
So that'll be 500 then.
Post a Comment