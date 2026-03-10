News: Free parking in Rotherham town centre to continue
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is set to continue to offer one hour’s free parking in council-run car parks in Rotherham town centre.
Charges have also been frozen for another year.
Rothbiz reported last year on the authority introducing a scheme aiming to "support local businesses, boost footfall, and encourage residents to shop locally."
£50,000 was outlined in the 2024/25 council budget for the scheme and that appears to have been carried over into the 2025/26 financial year.
The latest budget was agreed by the council last week and documents show that a price freeze is proposed "to encourage visitors to the town centre at Drummond Street, Wellgate North, Wellgate Multi Storey, Douglas Street, Unity Place, Westgate, Clifton Hall, and Scala, ahead of the major developments planned in future years."
Also mentioned in the budget documents, the first hour free initiative is designed to encourage visitors to the town centre by using the same car parks Monday to Friday inclusive.
Free parking is already offered in the town centre at all Council Off-Street car parks all day on Saturdays and Sundays, and on street after 6pm, and there is no indication that this will end.
Last month, a new parking system came into effect at the Forge Island leisure development in Rotherham town centre. Parking concessions have been extended to customers of all businesses located within Forge Island providing four hours of free parking.
The first hour free is also in operation for people parking on Forge Island but not using the businesses, however, longer free parking is not available on Forge Island on Saturdays and Sundays.
At the popular Clifton Park, on the edge of Rotherham town centre, parking charges remain, with some set to increase. Council budget documents show that parking for up to 1 hour at Clifton Park is going up 10p to £1.70 all year round.
In the summer (July 15 to September 8), up to 2 hours will be £3, up to 3 hours will be £4, up to 4 hours will rise 20p to £5.70, up to 5 hours will be £7, and all day parking at Clifton Park will be £8.50, up 30p on last summer's prices.
Out of season, parking at Clifton Park will cost £2.90 for up to 2 hours (up 10p), £3.90 for up to 3 hours (up 10p), £4.90 for up to 4 hours (up 20p), £6 for up to 5 hours and £7 to park all day.
Images: RMBC
