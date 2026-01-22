News: Rotherham manufacturers urged to move fast to access Made Smarter grants
By Tom Austen
SME manufacturers across Yorkshire are being urged to tap into £325,000 of funding to boost productivity and accelerate their digital transformation.
Made Smarter, the government-backed digital adoption programme, is offering Capital Expenditure (CapEx) grants that can fund up to 50% of project costs, up to £20,000, for investment in new technology such as automation, robotics, AI, 3D printing and data-driven tools.
However, companies have been warned to act fast, with the funding window closing at the end of March.
The call comes as Made Smarter hits a major regional milestone, its 100th project application, demonstrating that manufacturers are rapidly investing in digital technologies to stay competitive and grow. The programme has now handed out £1.4m in CapEx grants, unlocking a further £2.4m in private investment for a £3.8m tech boost across the region.
Jessica Armitage, Programme Manager for Made Smarter Yorkshire and Humber, said: “This milestone shows how quickly manufacturers across Yorkshire are moving to adopt technologies that improve productivity, cut waste and open up new opportunities. The momentum is building.
“But any business that waits another year risks losing ground. The funding is here now, and so is the support. With £325,000 still available until the end of March, we want SMEs to act now, seize this moment and make 2026 the year they unlock the full potential of digital technology to increase productivity, create growth and jobs, and build a more resilient and sustainable future.”
To access Made Smarter support, manufacturers start by registering their interest and speaking with a specialist adviser about their business and growth plans. A digital expert then works with the company to assess its operations and create a clear roadmap, identifying where technology and skills can add value. From there, businesses can access tailored support, including specialist advice, leadership and skills programmes, digital internships, and matched funding through a CapEx grant to invest in new technology.
Since launching in 2021, Made Smarter Yorkshire and Humber has engaged with almost 1,200 manufacturers, created nearly 700 digital roadmaps, and provided technical project support to more than 250 businesses. Close to 150 companies have taken part in leadership and skills programmes.
Advanced Manufacturing (Sheffield) Ltd. (AML), based in Rotherham, is an advanced manufacturing supplier across aerospace, defence, energy and nuclear. It has upgraded its data and systems infrastructure and cybersecurity, enhancing its resilience and supporting growth and job creation.
Dr Gareth Morgan, Managing Director at AML, said: “The team at AML wholeheartedly endorses the Made Smarter programme and would actively encourage any organisation looking to leverage support and potentially funding to develop capability in any area of the business.”
Made Smarter website
Images: Made Smarter
