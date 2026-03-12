News: Taylor Emmet opens new Rotherham office
By Tom Austen
Leading law firm Taylor Emmet has officially opened its new office at Moorgate Crofts Business Centre, bringing trusted legal expertise closer to individuals and families across Rotherham.
The new Rotherham office will provide access to a comprehensive range of legal services for individuals and businesses, including Family Law, Child Care matters, Conveyancing, Wills and Probate, Personal Injury and Medical Negligence.
Whether clients are planning for the future, navigating a significant life change or seeking expert advice following an unexpected event, the firm’s experienced solicitors are on hand to help.
At Taylor Emmet, everything is guided by one aim - to provide legal advice that supports and protects clients and their families, delivering total peace of mind. The firm recognises that legal matters can feel daunting, particularly during life’s most important or challenging moments. Its approach focuses on removing unnecessary complexity, communicating in clear, straightforward language and ensuring clients are kept fully informed at every stage.
Understanding that no two situations are the same, the team provides tailored advice designed around individual circumstances, offering practical and personalised solutions. From initial consultation through to final resolution, clients can expect a high level of commitment, care and professionalism.
The Rotherham office is led by a team who live and work locally, combining in-depth legal expertise with a genuine understanding of the community they serve. Clients can expect the same high standards of service, confidentiality and client care that Taylor Emmet is known for throughout South Yorkshire.
Michaela Evans, Partner at Taylor Emmet, said: "We are proud to officially open our new Rotherham office and to strengthen our presence within the local community. Rotherham has a strong identity and a growing business and residential population, and we are committed to providing accessible, high-quality legal advice to support individuals and families at every stage of life.
“Our focus has always been on delivering clear, practical advice with a personal approach. The new Rotherham office allows us to build even closer relationships within the community and ensure people can access the legal support they need, right on their doorstep.”
On the edge of Rotherham town centre Moorgate Crofts Business Centre is a state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly building providing managed small office business units. It is operated by RiDO, part of Rotherham Council, alongside Century Business Centre and Century 2, Fusion@Magna and Matrix@Dinnington.
Taylor Emmet website
Images: Taylor Emmet
