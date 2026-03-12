News: Elevation Recruitment Group launches new division
By Tom Austen
The new division brings together the Tembleborough firm's senior recruitment capability under a single, dedicated Leadership and Executive brand, focused on securing high-impact leaders for organisations across Yorkshire and the wider UK. The team boasts over 15 specialists and sector experts.
The decision to launch Leadership & Executive follows a strongest year to date. In 2025, Elevation achieved record revenues, saw sustained client demand, and continued to invest across specialist markets.
Created to meet demand, Leadership and Executive will support appointments across senior leadership, director and executive levels, including Managing Directors, General Managers, Functional Directors, Heads of Department and future leadership talent. It sits between ourthe established leadership recruitment activity and the executive search capability, providing a clear and consistent pathway from leadership through to the C-suite.
At the most senior end of the market, Elevation also operates Parkinson|Lee, an executive search brand specialising in national and international C-suite and Director appointments. Leadership and Executive draws on the strength of the wider group’s networks and market insight, enabling them to identify high-calibre leaders who are often not visible through traditional recruitment channels.
By bringing together senior specialists from across our core markets, including Engineering and Manufacturing, Accountancy and Finance, Technology and Transformation, People and HR, Sales, Marketing, Procurement and Supply Chain, this division represents one of the most comprehensive Leadership and Executive recruitment teams in the region.
A spokesperson for Elevation, said: "The quality of leadership appointments matters more than ever. Getting the right people in place is not just about filling roles; it is about setting businesses up to move forward with confidence.
"One of the real strengths of this division is the depth of our specialist teams and the networks they have built over many years. That gives us access not only to experienced leaders and directors, but also to emerging talent and future executives who are often under the radar. Because we sit so closely to our markets, we are engaging with individuals well before they are actively considering a move, allowing us to support immediate leadership needs while also advising on longer term succession as organisations scale and evolve."
The company said that the latest launch forms part of a wider growth strategy, with continued investment planned across its people, brand and market presence, building on the momentum of 2025.
