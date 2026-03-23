News: Board approves housing plans for safeguarded Rotherham greenbelt site
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has approved plans for 228 new houses on farming land.
It is one of the first instances of "safeguarded land" being approved for development rather than land specifically allocated for residential use in the borough's local plan.
A number of applications have been submitted for safeguarded land across the borough. The 2018 local plan set out that they may be needed in the future and taken out of the greenbelt after the end of the plan period in 2028.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs. The council agrees in policy terms, admitting that it is no longer able to demonstrate a Five-Year Land Supply given the changes at a national level that have increased housing targets. The target for new house building per annum in Rotherham has increased from circa 560 dpa (Dwellings Per Annum) to 1,111 dpa.
This means that the council will need to support windfall planning applications on land allocated or designated for other uses within urban areas.
The most recently approved plans are for 12.12 hectares of land currently in agricultural use located to the north of Rawmarsh, off Priestley Avenue.
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Led by Taylor Wimpey, 228 houses are sought to be delivered in conjunction with Vico Homes (previously Wakefield District Housing), a Registered Provider. The development proposes a range of dwelling types and sizes, from two to two and a half storey scale in height and a mix of 2 bed (25%) 3 bed (70%) and 4 bed (5%) properties.
The main access to the proposed development will be via an extension of the existing stub off Priestley Avenue between properties 71 and 73.
44 representations were received, raising concerns regarding the use of the land, access and local infrastructure.
The plans were approved unanimously by the planning board at Rotherham Council and come with a number of conditions.
A Section 106 agreement (a mechanism which makes a development proposal acceptable in planning terms, that would not otherwise be acceptable) includes financial contributions for things like Primary School places, greenspaces, bus stops and traffic measures. For example work between the developer and council will address the junction of the A633 and Haugh Road.
Vico argued that rigidly sticking to the policy was not viable in the current market and asked for a reduced proportion of 4- bedroom homes, with increased provision of 2- and 3- bedroom family housing, and a higher proportion of rented tenure in place of intermediate tenures, reflecting affordability barriers in the current mortgage market.
Vico and Taylor Wimpey worked together on the £28m housing development at nearby Kilnhurst Road which includes 135 homes, available for a mix of affordable rent, rent to buy and shared ownership. "St Mary's Field" was backed by grant funding from Homes England, the Government’s housing and regeneration agency.
Vico Homes website
Taylor Wimpey website
Images: Taylor Wimpey / Google Maps
It is one of the first instances of "safeguarded land" being approved for development rather than land specifically allocated for residential use in the borough's local plan.
A number of applications have been submitted for safeguarded land across the borough. The 2018 local plan set out that they may be needed in the future and taken out of the greenbelt after the end of the plan period in 2028.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs. The council agrees in policy terms, admitting that it is no longer able to demonstrate a Five-Year Land Supply given the changes at a national level that have increased housing targets. The target for new house building per annum in Rotherham has increased from circa 560 dpa (Dwellings Per Annum) to 1,111 dpa.
This means that the council will need to support windfall planning applications on land allocated or designated for other uses within urban areas.
The most recently approved plans are for 12.12 hectares of land currently in agricultural use located to the north of Rawmarsh, off Priestley Avenue.
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Led by Taylor Wimpey, 228 houses are sought to be delivered in conjunction with Vico Homes (previously Wakefield District Housing), a Registered Provider. The development proposes a range of dwelling types and sizes, from two to two and a half storey scale in height and a mix of 2 bed (25%) 3 bed (70%) and 4 bed (5%) properties.
The main access to the proposed development will be via an extension of the existing stub off Priestley Avenue between properties 71 and 73.
44 representations were received, raising concerns regarding the use of the land, access and local infrastructure.
The plans were approved unanimously by the planning board at Rotherham Council and come with a number of conditions.
A Section 106 agreement (a mechanism which makes a development proposal acceptable in planning terms, that would not otherwise be acceptable) includes financial contributions for things like Primary School places, greenspaces, bus stops and traffic measures. For example work between the developer and council will address the junction of the A633 and Haugh Road.
Vico argued that rigidly sticking to the policy was not viable in the current market and asked for a reduced proportion of 4- bedroom homes, with increased provision of 2- and 3- bedroom family housing, and a higher proportion of rented tenure in place of intermediate tenures, reflecting affordability barriers in the current mortgage market.
Vico and Taylor Wimpey worked together on the £28m housing development at nearby Kilnhurst Road which includes 135 homes, available for a mix of affordable rent, rent to buy and shared ownership. "St Mary's Field" was backed by grant funding from Homes England, the Government’s housing and regeneration agency.
Vico Homes website
Taylor Wimpey website
Images: Taylor Wimpey / Google Maps
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