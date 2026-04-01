News: Rotherham Council hails "visible difference" made by Street Safe team

Over 1,620 hours of high-profile patrols in Rotherham town centre are part of Rotherham Council's investment aimed at reducing both actual, and perceived crime and Anti-social Behaviour (ASB), and increasing feelings of safety.



Recruited thanks to a £570,000 investment in last year’s budget - the Street Safe Team has been patrolling Rotherham’s town centres daily, providing reassurance to residents, tackling antisocial behaviour, and supporting partner organisations.



The team aims to improve feelings of safety and security in the town centres of Rotherham, Wath, Swinton, Dinnington and Maltby. The team provide a visible, uniformed Council presence, with a particular focus on hot spot areas.



The team has provided dedicated resources utilising their ability to deploy various powers to bolster enforcement and alongside existing uniformed presence, provide a welcoming and reassuring presence in the town centres. By being a highly visible presence, the team has acted as the "eyes and ears" of the Council and are identifying and reporting issues where they are unable to intervene directly.



With Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place, the council say that the Street Safe Team has increased its capacity for both preventative and responsive interventions such as building and coordinating local intelligence, dealing with street drinking, anti-social behaviour, as well as enforcement for issues such as littering and wider environmental issues (commercial waste etc). The team will be undertaking parking enforcement once training is complete.



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A report to the council's cabinet sets out that, since going live in November 2025, the team has delivered:



· 1,620 hours of high-profile patrols in Rotherham town centre · 112 hours of patrols across other town centres · 12 Community Protection Warnings · 9 Fixed Penalty Notices relating to PSPO breaches · 17 environmental waste cases raised · 17 intelligence reports, leading directly to arrests in four cases



The team has also provided vital support to vulnerable people, with six referrals for vulnerable adults and four emergency first-aid interventions, including one that uncovered a domestic violence incident.



The authority has also invested in created a Roadside Cleansing team, working with other teams to form a coordinated effort to improve the look, feel and safety of Rotherham’s public spaces.



Cllr. Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces, said: “Residents have told us that clean streets and safe neighbourhoods are their top priorities, and these teams are delivering exactly that. You can already see and feel the difference their work is making across our communities.



Cllr. Saghir Alam, Cabinet Member for Finance and Community Safety, added: “This isn’t something the Council is doing alone – it’s all of us together looking after our neighbourhoods, reporting issues, supporting one another and taking pride in where we live.



“With continued investment and the dedication of these new teams, we’re building on this positive progress and creating the cleaner, safer Rotherham that residents expect and deserve.”



A refreshed communications and perception-management plan has been developed focusing on "rebalancing the narrative" around town centre safety, promoting positive developments and encouraging public reporting and the use of support services.



Images: RMBC