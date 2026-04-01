News: Pricecheck expands operational footprint to reach £200m turnover goal
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Pricecheck continues to invest in new warehouse space to support its rapid growth.
With its HQ at Beighton Link in Rotherham, Pricecheck is a fast-growing international wholesaler and distributor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).
A deal has recently been done for a new 20,000 sq ft warehouse, on the same Beighton Link site as the firm's HQ. The unit was previously home to Face Theory before the business was sold last year.
This expansion will be bolstered by the addition of a 13,000 sq ft temporary structure at the company’s other Rotherham site, expected to be operational in April.
The £179m turnover firm first moved to Beighton Link in 2016 and added that 197,425 sq ft former Maplin building on Brookfields Park in Manvers in 2020. Pricecheck now has a total operational footprint of over 400,000 sq ft.
The latest expansion is in response to the company’s rapid growth, which has led to a need for additional capacity to meet surging demand. Pricecheck is also hiring half a dozen staff to work at the new warehouse, with plans to grow this number in the future.
To further manage this upscaling, Pricecheck’s Rotherham warehouse is now open on weekends, ensuring operations keep pace with the increasing volume of trade.
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The investment comes at a pivotal moment for the business. Pricecheck recently recorded a record annual turnover of £179 million for the 2024/25 financial year, marking its 11th consecutive year of growth. The extra space will support the final push toward the company’s "Vision 200" goal, a five-year strategic plan to double the size of the business and reach a £200m turnover by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.
The announcement also comes following the 10th anniversary of the company’s move to its Beighton headquarters, during which it received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.
Mark Amos, Operations Director at Pricecheck, said: “Our rapid growth has been incredibly exciting, but it has also brought challenges. This new warehouse, as well as our Rotherham site being open seven days a week, are vital steps in ensuring we have the infrastructure and capacity to meet the huge demand from our partners and retailers.
“As we continue our evolution from a traditional wholesaler into a brand distributor, we are constantly looking for ways to build on our recent successes. This expansion provides the foundation we need to meet the needs of our growing list of brand partners, hit our targets, and lay the foundations for us to reach even greater heights.”
Pricecheck website
Images: Pricecheck
With its HQ at Beighton Link in Rotherham, Pricecheck is a fast-growing international wholesaler and distributor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).
A deal has recently been done for a new 20,000 sq ft warehouse, on the same Beighton Link site as the firm's HQ. The unit was previously home to Face Theory before the business was sold last year.
This expansion will be bolstered by the addition of a 13,000 sq ft temporary structure at the company’s other Rotherham site, expected to be operational in April.
The £179m turnover firm first moved to Beighton Link in 2016 and added that 197,425 sq ft former Maplin building on Brookfields Park in Manvers in 2020. Pricecheck now has a total operational footprint of over 400,000 sq ft.
The latest expansion is in response to the company’s rapid growth, which has led to a need for additional capacity to meet surging demand. Pricecheck is also hiring half a dozen staff to work at the new warehouse, with plans to grow this number in the future.
To further manage this upscaling, Pricecheck’s Rotherham warehouse is now open on weekends, ensuring operations keep pace with the increasing volume of trade.
Advertisement
The investment comes at a pivotal moment for the business. Pricecheck recently recorded a record annual turnover of £179 million for the 2024/25 financial year, marking its 11th consecutive year of growth. The extra space will support the final push toward the company’s "Vision 200" goal, a five-year strategic plan to double the size of the business and reach a £200m turnover by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.
The announcement also comes following the 10th anniversary of the company’s move to its Beighton headquarters, during which it received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.
Mark Amos, Operations Director at Pricecheck, said: “Our rapid growth has been incredibly exciting, but it has also brought challenges. This new warehouse, as well as our Rotherham site being open seven days a week, are vital steps in ensuring we have the infrastructure and capacity to meet the huge demand from our partners and retailers.
“As we continue our evolution from a traditional wholesaler into a brand distributor, we are constantly looking for ways to build on our recent successes. This expansion provides the foundation we need to meet the needs of our growing list of brand partners, hit our targets, and lay the foundations for us to reach even greater heights.”
Pricecheck website
Images: Pricecheck
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