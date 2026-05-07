News: Pricecheck celebrates £200m milestone, doubles down on growth
By Tom Austen
Pricecheck, an international wholesaler and distributor of fast-moving consumer goods, has smashed its ambitious "Vision 200" goal, recording an annual turnover of £200m, marking the completion of a five-year business plan to double the organisation's size.
With its HQ at Beighton Link in Rotherham, Pricecheck is a fast-growing international wholesaler and distributor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).
The financial year ending April 2026 saw Pricecheck grow 11% from its £179m turnover in the prior year, which also marked the company’s 12th consecutive year of growth. In the past year, the international distributor grew its product range, acquiring iconic heritage brands Harmony, Amplex, and Rapport, whilst extending its brand distribution portfolio, welcoming JDE Peet’s market-leading brands, including Kenco, Douwe Egberts, Maxwell House, and Tassimo.
This growth was also supported by a significant expansion of its operational footprint, which now totals over 400,000 sq ft, as well as an increase in its workforce to over 370 staff.
The achievement of Vision 200 comes following Pricecheck’s transition from a traditional specialist wholesaler to a leading brand distribution partner, which now accounts for approximately 45% of the total business, up from less than 10% just five years ago. This has seen the company drastically expand its capabilities to cover all aspects of brand owner support, including eCommerce, marketing, export and display solutions.
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Building on this momentum, Pricecheck has also announced the launch of its "Future 400" business plan. This new strategy sets a clear target to double the business again, reaching £400m in revenue by focusing on maintaining and building on its rapid growth, driven by the expansion of its brand portfolio and diversifying its customer reach.
Mark Lythe and Debbie Harrison OBE, Joint Managing Directors at Pricecheck, said: “Reaching £200m is an incredible achievement by everyone here. We started this journey with an ambition to double our size, and seeing that vision become a reality is a testament to the passion, grit, and heart our team puts into this business every single day.
“We have evolved from our wholesale roots into a true global partner for some of the world’s biggest brands. But at our core, we remain the same as we always have been, a business that cares deeply about our people and our heritage.
“Launching 'Future 400' is the next chapter of our story, creating more opportunities for our team and continuing to prove that with the right people and a compelling offering, there are no limits to what we can achieve.”
The firm first moved to Beighton Link in 2016 and added that 197,425 sq ft former Maplin building on Brookfields Park in Manvers in 2020. Recent expansion includes a new 20,000 sq ft warehouse at Beighton Link and a 13,000 sq ft temporary structure at Manvers.
Pricecheck website
Images: Pricecheck
With its HQ at Beighton Link in Rotherham, Pricecheck is a fast-growing international wholesaler and distributor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).
The financial year ending April 2026 saw Pricecheck grow 11% from its £179m turnover in the prior year, which also marked the company’s 12th consecutive year of growth. In the past year, the international distributor grew its product range, acquiring iconic heritage brands Harmony, Amplex, and Rapport, whilst extending its brand distribution portfolio, welcoming JDE Peet’s market-leading brands, including Kenco, Douwe Egberts, Maxwell House, and Tassimo.
This growth was also supported by a significant expansion of its operational footprint, which now totals over 400,000 sq ft, as well as an increase in its workforce to over 370 staff.
The achievement of Vision 200 comes following Pricecheck’s transition from a traditional specialist wholesaler to a leading brand distribution partner, which now accounts for approximately 45% of the total business, up from less than 10% just five years ago. This has seen the company drastically expand its capabilities to cover all aspects of brand owner support, including eCommerce, marketing, export and display solutions.
Advertisement
Building on this momentum, Pricecheck has also announced the launch of its "Future 400" business plan. This new strategy sets a clear target to double the business again, reaching £400m in revenue by focusing on maintaining and building on its rapid growth, driven by the expansion of its brand portfolio and diversifying its customer reach.
Mark Lythe and Debbie Harrison OBE, Joint Managing Directors at Pricecheck, said: “Reaching £200m is an incredible achievement by everyone here. We started this journey with an ambition to double our size, and seeing that vision become a reality is a testament to the passion, grit, and heart our team puts into this business every single day.
“We have evolved from our wholesale roots into a true global partner for some of the world’s biggest brands. But at our core, we remain the same as we always have been, a business that cares deeply about our people and our heritage.
“Launching 'Future 400' is the next chapter of our story, creating more opportunities for our team and continuing to prove that with the right people and a compelling offering, there are no limits to what we can achieve.”
The firm first moved to Beighton Link in 2016 and added that 197,425 sq ft former Maplin building on Brookfields Park in Manvers in 2020. Recent expansion includes a new 20,000 sq ft warehouse at Beighton Link and a 13,000 sq ft temporary structure at Manvers.
Pricecheck website
Images: Pricecheck
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