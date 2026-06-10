News: The reality for retail in Rotherham town centre





In 2009, the store's owner, Dannii Paston, was the



But now, having contemplated closure each year for a few years, a post on social media this week sets out that this could be the end of the Yella Brick Road for good.



The post reads: "A few months ago we made a big song and dance of saying that we were keeping our Rotherham town centre store open. We've been in the town centre for approaching seventeen years and our love for Rotherham persuaded us to hang around with all sorts of misplaced confidence that things would improve. Unfortunately they haven't and we now must now say sorry and share the bad news that 2026 will be our last year of trading in an actual bricks and mortar shop for the foreseeable future."



The entrepreneurial pair point to a range of issues, such as rising costs, a declining footfall - even before the closure of Primark in 2017, and the changes in shopping habits, admitting that they make more via their website than they do in the bricks and mortar store.



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The post continues: "There's no single reason for us going. There's no big evil landlord at fault - ours is a genuinely wonderful human being. The council is not to blame either - obviously they're not perfect, but RMBC have a difficult job and have helped us in various ways through the years. Increased costs such as business rates, utilities etc do not help of course, but they've exacerbated the issue rather than created it.



"A relentless change in shopping habits has obviously made a big difference. The availability of mega cheap alternatives from the likes of Shein et al have certainly had an impact. A massive dip in footfall over the years not least due to huge retailers leaving for out of town retail parks has taken its toll. Constant stresses such as shoplifters, anti-social behaviour, a too low VAT threshold and people relentlessly trying to persuade people from supporting the town definitely haven't helped.



"And of course we've got to look inwards. Quite simply we've made decisions that no doubt contributed to us having to shut our doors. It would be ridiculous if we blamed everyone and everything but ourselves.



"All in all, it's a bit of a "perfect storm" and a multitude of factors have got us to this position."



The post garnered a sad but understanding reaction from followers.



Yella Brick Road remains open for now and will still be getting new stock through the year. The retailer will be staying online after the High Street store closes.



Yella Brick Road website



Images: Yella Brick Road In 2009, the store's owner, Dannii Paston, was the first retailer to move into a unit in the refurbished Grade II-listed Imperial Buildings at the top of the High Street. Since then, Dannii and husband Chris have worked tirelessly at the specialist in fun fashion, alt style and pop culture, expanding and relocating in town at the same time as launching an online store and taking on new challenges such as their Over The Rainbow café a few doors down.But now, having contemplated closure each year for a few years, a post on social media this week sets out that this could be the end of the Yella Brick Road for good.The post reads: "A few months ago we made a big song and dance of saying that we were keeping our Rotherham town centre store open. We've been in the town centre for approaching seventeen years and our love for Rotherham persuaded us to hang around with all sorts of misplaced confidence that things would improve. Unfortunately they haven't and we now must now say sorry and share the bad news that 2026 will be our last year of trading in an actual bricks and mortar shop for the foreseeable future."The entrepreneurial pair point to a range of issues, such as rising costs, a declining footfall - even before the closure of Primark in 2017, and the changes in shopping habits, admitting that they make more via their website than they do in the bricks and mortar store.The post continues: "There's no single reason for us going. There's no big evil landlord at fault - ours is a genuinely wonderful human being. The council is not to blame either - obviously they're not perfect, but RMBC have a difficult job and have helped us in various ways through the years. Increased costs such as business rates, utilities etc do not help of course, but they've exacerbated the issue rather than created it."A relentless change in shopping habits has obviously made a big difference. The availability of mega cheap alternatives from the likes of Shein et al have certainly had an impact. A massive dip in footfall over the years not least due to huge retailers leaving for out of town retail parks has taken its toll. Constant stresses such as shoplifters, anti-social behaviour, a too low VAT threshold and people relentlessly trying to persuade people from supporting the town definitely haven't helped."And of course we've got to look inwards. Quite simply we've made decisions that no doubt contributed to us having to shut our doors. It would be ridiculous if we blamed everyone and everything but ourselves."All in all, it's a bit of a "perfect storm" and a multitude of factors have got us to this position."The post garnered a sad but understanding reaction from followers.Yella Brick Road remains open for now and will still be getting new stock through the year. The retailer will be staying online after the High Street store closes.

A retailer in Rotherham town centre has described the "perfect storm" that has resulted in a decision to prepare to close down after nearly 17 years of being at the forefront of the independent scene on the heritage High Street.