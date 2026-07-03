News: New Rotherham depot for Warrior Link
By Tom Austen
A nationwide specialist haulage provider has expanded into a new depot in Rotherham, with the help of Wake Smith Solicitors.
Warrior Link, founded in 2021 by industry veteran Lee Hollingworth and previously headquartered in Sheffield, provides transport solutions including palletised freight, contract logistics, and time-sensitive deliveries to sectors including manufacturing, food, packaging and construction.
The company, which offers nationwide coverage through its reliable 28-vehicle fleet, has relocated into a 9,994 sq ft detached premises on Lowton Way on Hellaby Industrial Estate in Rotherham, marking the firm’s biggest facility lease to date.
The former parcel hub site offers Warrior Link warehousing and offices on a large plot of 1.25 acres and allows growth for the sustainable, smart logistics operation.
Christie Smith from Sheffield’s Wake Smith Solicitors’ commercial property team acted for Warrior Link on the lease with Kitty Hendrick, senior surveyor from the Sheffield office of Knight Frank representing landlord Ravensworth Properties.
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Lee Hollingworth, managing director, at Warrior Link, which has added 7 roles to its 49-strong employee count following the move, said: “With over 24 years of logistics experience behind our team, Warrior Link has built a reputation for being a solid partner for smart, flexible haulage solutions.
“Warrior Link has been built on real-world logistics experience, and a passion for delivering exceptional service. We combine decades of transport knowledge with a growing vehicle fleet and team of experienced, forces-friendly drivers.
“Lowton provided the ideal location with excellent transport links to M1 and M18 and is central to the nationwide areas which we service. We have created additional roles with the move to accommodate our growing business.
“Both Knight Frank and Wake Smith Solicitors were excellent and helped the move go smoothly.”
Lowton Way on Hellaby Industrial Estate, already occupied by Pyronix Ltd, Northern Powergrid, Parseq, KP Nuts and Reflex Systems Ltd, benefits from access to the motorway being situated immediately adjacent to Junction 1 of the M18. The M1 and A1(M) are within close proximity.
Warrior Link, which also has depots in Nottingham, Milton Keynes and Doncaster, is driven by military heritage and veteran values, employing many ex-forces personnel as well as supporting the Armed Forces Covenant and prides itself on its professional, uniformed drivers trained in customer interaction.
Services include nationwide palletised freight; contract logistics; time-sensitive and ad-hoc loads; return load/backhaul solutions to reduce empty miles; and ambient, non-refrigerated loads.
The firm quickly grew into a trusted transport partner for manufacturers, construction firms, facilities management providers and more and achieved 20% electrification by the end of 2025, driving change in the logistics sector.
Warrior Link website
Images: Knight Frank
Warrior Link, founded in 2021 by industry veteran Lee Hollingworth and previously headquartered in Sheffield, provides transport solutions including palletised freight, contract logistics, and time-sensitive deliveries to sectors including manufacturing, food, packaging and construction.
The company, which offers nationwide coverage through its reliable 28-vehicle fleet, has relocated into a 9,994 sq ft detached premises on Lowton Way on Hellaby Industrial Estate in Rotherham, marking the firm’s biggest facility lease to date.
The former parcel hub site offers Warrior Link warehousing and offices on a large plot of 1.25 acres and allows growth for the sustainable, smart logistics operation.
Christie Smith from Sheffield’s Wake Smith Solicitors’ commercial property team acted for Warrior Link on the lease with Kitty Hendrick, senior surveyor from the Sheffield office of Knight Frank representing landlord Ravensworth Properties.
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Lee Hollingworth, managing director, at Warrior Link, which has added 7 roles to its 49-strong employee count following the move, said: “With over 24 years of logistics experience behind our team, Warrior Link has built a reputation for being a solid partner for smart, flexible haulage solutions.
“Warrior Link has been built on real-world logistics experience, and a passion for delivering exceptional service. We combine decades of transport knowledge with a growing vehicle fleet and team of experienced, forces-friendly drivers.
“Lowton provided the ideal location with excellent transport links to M1 and M18 and is central to the nationwide areas which we service. We have created additional roles with the move to accommodate our growing business.
“Both Knight Frank and Wake Smith Solicitors were excellent and helped the move go smoothly.”
Lowton Way on Hellaby Industrial Estate, already occupied by Pyronix Ltd, Northern Powergrid, Parseq, KP Nuts and Reflex Systems Ltd, benefits from access to the motorway being situated immediately adjacent to Junction 1 of the M18. The M1 and A1(M) are within close proximity.
Warrior Link, which also has depots in Nottingham, Milton Keynes and Doncaster, is driven by military heritage and veteran values, employing many ex-forces personnel as well as supporting the Armed Forces Covenant and prides itself on its professional, uniformed drivers trained in customer interaction.
Services include nationwide palletised freight; contract logistics; time-sensitive and ad-hoc loads; return load/backhaul solutions to reduce empty miles; and ambient, non-refrigerated loads.
The firm quickly grew into a trusted transport partner for manufacturers, construction firms, facilities management providers and more and achieved 20% electrification by the end of 2025, driving change in the logistics sector.
Warrior Link website
Images: Knight Frank
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