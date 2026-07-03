News: Rotherham bids to become the first UK Town of Culture 2028
By Tom Austen
Building on the success of the Children’s Capital of Culture programme, Rotherham is entering the race to become the first UK Town of Culture, reports Visit Rotherham.
Adding to the UK City of Culture, the competition is open to small, medium and large towns, with the winner delivering a vibrant cultural programme. Showcasing towns’ local visions and voices - through new arts venues, performances, workshops and more - this competition brings local investment, creates a lasting sense of pride in towns, and opens doors to the arts for everyone.
Visit Rotherham reports on the sharing an official postcard on social media where Rotherham Council confirmed that Rotherham is running to become the next UK Town of Culture 2028.
The postcard reads: "Dear United Kingdom,
"Welcome to Rotherham - where our story is your story: the country of courage, not clichés.
"We come from the England people don't put on postcards. We became the town people told stories about.
"This next chapter is where we stop asking whether Rotherham deserves a better future and start writing it. Where culture is the engine of confidence, pride and belonging. Where creativity lives in every community that waited too long to be seen.
"Our Rotherham - and your nation - isn't defined by its past; it's driven by it. Join us as we become your UK Town of Culture."
The strongest bids for the UK Town of Culture will progress to a shortlist, with each shortlisted town receiving £60,000 to help deliver their full bids for the competition.
Three finalists - one small, one medium, one large town - will be chosen. The winner will be crowned UK Town of Culture 2028 and receive a £3m prize. The two runners-up will each receive £250,000 to deliver elements of their bid, from refreshed community infrastructure to electric music festivals.
Almost 400 towns have submitted a bid. Other South Yorkshire bids have come from Barnsley, Mexborough, Conisbrough and Bawtry.
Launching the competition earlier this year, Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said: "There is so much for us to be proud of in the towns we’re from - from the rich, local history to unique festivals and celebrations. They have shaped our national story for decades. Now it’s time they take centre stage and showcase the unique stories they have to tell.
"We have seen the transformative power of culture through the UK City of Culture competition. I want to make sure that towns have the same opportunity to make a real difference to their local community and show the world exactly why their town is so special."
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In 2025, Rotherham became the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture. Over the year, there were events in streets, parks, schools and town centres. These included festivals, performances and creative activities for families to enjoy. More than half a million people took part.
Big events like the Roots Street Carnival, Uplift Urban Sports Festival and a special community opera brought thousands of people into the town centre. This helped support local shops and businesses and made the town feel more lively and welcoming.
The programme also helped young people build skills and confidence. It created 138 paid trainee roles and gave many children and young people the chance to try new things and think about future careers.
A Children’s Capital of Culture trainee said: “Many of the young people involved in Children’s Capital of Culture are now established photographers, illustrators, writers and artists, all making their mark in Rotherham and much further afield. Children’s Capital of Culture has shown Rotherham through the eyes, ears and actions of its young people, and we’ve loved our moment in the spotlight.”
Andrew Bramidge, Executive Director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: “We are very proud to win this award. It shows the amazing ideas, talent and hard work of our children and young people.
“This programme has helped change how people see Rotherham and how people feel about living here. It has built pride, created opportunities and brought people together.
“It is also helping our town grow and improve, by bringing more people into the town centre and making it a place people enjoy visiting.”
"This award shows how culture and creativity can bring people together, improve confidence and help make Rotherham a stronger and more positive place for the future."
Images: Children’s Capital of Culture
Adding to the UK City of Culture, the competition is open to small, medium and large towns, with the winner delivering a vibrant cultural programme. Showcasing towns’ local visions and voices - through new arts venues, performances, workshops and more - this competition brings local investment, creates a lasting sense of pride in towns, and opens doors to the arts for everyone.
Visit Rotherham reports on the sharing an official postcard on social media where Rotherham Council confirmed that Rotherham is running to become the next UK Town of Culture 2028.
The postcard reads: "Dear United Kingdom,
"Welcome to Rotherham - where our story is your story: the country of courage, not clichés.
"We come from the England people don't put on postcards. We became the town people told stories about.
"This next chapter is where we stop asking whether Rotherham deserves a better future and start writing it. Where culture is the engine of confidence, pride and belonging. Where creativity lives in every community that waited too long to be seen.
"Our Rotherham - and your nation - isn't defined by its past; it's driven by it. Join us as we become your UK Town of Culture."
The strongest bids for the UK Town of Culture will progress to a shortlist, with each shortlisted town receiving £60,000 to help deliver their full bids for the competition.
Three finalists - one small, one medium, one large town - will be chosen. The winner will be crowned UK Town of Culture 2028 and receive a £3m prize. The two runners-up will each receive £250,000 to deliver elements of their bid, from refreshed community infrastructure to electric music festivals.
Almost 400 towns have submitted a bid. Other South Yorkshire bids have come from Barnsley, Mexborough, Conisbrough and Bawtry.
Launching the competition earlier this year, Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said: "There is so much for us to be proud of in the towns we’re from - from the rich, local history to unique festivals and celebrations. They have shaped our national story for decades. Now it’s time they take centre stage and showcase the unique stories they have to tell.
"We have seen the transformative power of culture through the UK City of Culture competition. I want to make sure that towns have the same opportunity to make a real difference to their local community and show the world exactly why their town is so special."
Advertisement
In 2025, Rotherham became the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture. Over the year, there were events in streets, parks, schools and town centres. These included festivals, performances and creative activities for families to enjoy. More than half a million people took part.
Big events like the Roots Street Carnival, Uplift Urban Sports Festival and a special community opera brought thousands of people into the town centre. This helped support local shops and businesses and made the town feel more lively and welcoming.
The programme also helped young people build skills and confidence. It created 138 paid trainee roles and gave many children and young people the chance to try new things and think about future careers.
A Children’s Capital of Culture trainee said: “Many of the young people involved in Children’s Capital of Culture are now established photographers, illustrators, writers and artists, all making their mark in Rotherham and much further afield. Children’s Capital of Culture has shown Rotherham through the eyes, ears and actions of its young people, and we’ve loved our moment in the spotlight.”
Andrew Bramidge, Executive Director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: “We are very proud to win this award. It shows the amazing ideas, talent and hard work of our children and young people.
“This programme has helped change how people see Rotherham and how people feel about living here. It has built pride, created opportunities and brought people together.
“It is also helping our town grow and improve, by bringing more people into the town centre and making it a place people enjoy visiting.”
"This award shows how culture and creativity can bring people together, improve confidence and help make Rotherham a stronger and more positive place for the future."
Images: Children’s Capital of Culture
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