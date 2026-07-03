News: Work begins on new units at Rotherham business zone
By Tom Austen
Work is underway to develop a new business zone alongside a food and drink offer at a key development site in Rotherham.
Steelos Business Park at Templeborough will be delivered by HBC Construction Limited, in partnership with Magna Science Adventure Centre.
The £8.4m development has been funded by a Government grant – originally Towns Fund – secured by Rotherham Council.
Plans were approved in 2023 for the land between Magna and Sheffield Road confirming the demolition of the former "Cent" Building and the construction of six new employment units along with two food and beverage units.
Landscaped public spaces, improved pedestrian access and parking provision will establish an attractive and accessible environment for businesses, visitors and the wider community.
The development benefits from South Yorkshire Investment Zone designation and will also benefit from enhanced regional connectivity, directly linking to the new Magna tram-train station, which opened in April, and further strengthen links between Templeborough, Rotherham and Sheffield.
Cllr. Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “Templeborough is a key part of Rotherham’s industrial story, and is of course already home to numerous small business sites. Today it lies at the heart of the Don Valley Corridor, our new Mayoral Development Zone, as a shared local priority for future growth.
“So it’s great to be on site with Magna as work commences on this next phase of business space. It’s a great opportunity to strengthen our local economy, now of course with direct links to the tram-train network and, in the future, Gateway Station.
“Working with Magna and HBC Construction Limited, we’re delivering on our commitment to making sure our places are thriving.”
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Lee Powell, Managing Director, HBC, added: “We’re proud to be delivering this key business project in Templeborough, an iconic industrial area in the region and one with incredible potential.
“The project allows us to build on our relationship with Rotherham Council, while we continue work on the Rotherham Markets redevelopment, and deliver a high-quality and collaborative public/private scheme alongside Magna.”
Richard Hammill, Chief Executive of Magna, said: "It’s fantastic to see work now underway on this exciting development. This investment will help transform the area, creating new opportunities for businesses while enhancing the experience for everyone who visits Magna." "We’re especially pleased that the name ‘Steelos’ has been retained. It reflects the proud industrial heritage of Templeborough and keeps alive an important part of the history of Magna, the former steelworks site, and the wider community.
"As the project progresses, we look forward to seeing this become a thriving business area that celebrates our past while supporting future growth."
A funding gap for the project was identified in 2024 and a £1.78m grant from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) gainshare pot was added to around £6.5m in governmnet funding from the Town Deal secured in 2021.
It was envisaged that the charity operating Magna would receive compensation, and retain ownership of the completed development.
Images: RMBC
Steelos Business Park at Templeborough will be delivered by HBC Construction Limited, in partnership with Magna Science Adventure Centre.
The £8.4m development has been funded by a Government grant – originally Towns Fund – secured by Rotherham Council.
Plans were approved in 2023 for the land between Magna and Sheffield Road confirming the demolition of the former "Cent" Building and the construction of six new employment units along with two food and beverage units.
Landscaped public spaces, improved pedestrian access and parking provision will establish an attractive and accessible environment for businesses, visitors and the wider community.
The development benefits from South Yorkshire Investment Zone designation and will also benefit from enhanced regional connectivity, directly linking to the new Magna tram-train station, which opened in April, and further strengthen links between Templeborough, Rotherham and Sheffield.
Cllr. Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “Templeborough is a key part of Rotherham’s industrial story, and is of course already home to numerous small business sites. Today it lies at the heart of the Don Valley Corridor, our new Mayoral Development Zone, as a shared local priority for future growth.
“So it’s great to be on site with Magna as work commences on this next phase of business space. It’s a great opportunity to strengthen our local economy, now of course with direct links to the tram-train network and, in the future, Gateway Station.
“Working with Magna and HBC Construction Limited, we’re delivering on our commitment to making sure our places are thriving.”
Advertisement
Lee Powell, Managing Director, HBC, added: “We’re proud to be delivering this key business project in Templeborough, an iconic industrial area in the region and one with incredible potential.
“The project allows us to build on our relationship with Rotherham Council, while we continue work on the Rotherham Markets redevelopment, and deliver a high-quality and collaborative public/private scheme alongside Magna.”
Richard Hammill, Chief Executive of Magna, said: "It’s fantastic to see work now underway on this exciting development. This investment will help transform the area, creating new opportunities for businesses while enhancing the experience for everyone who visits Magna." "We’re especially pleased that the name ‘Steelos’ has been retained. It reflects the proud industrial heritage of Templeborough and keeps alive an important part of the history of Magna, the former steelworks site, and the wider community.
"As the project progresses, we look forward to seeing this become a thriving business area that celebrates our past while supporting future growth."
A funding gap for the project was identified in 2024 and a £1.78m grant from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) gainshare pot was added to around £6.5m in governmnet funding from the Town Deal secured in 2021.
It was envisaged that the charity operating Magna would receive compensation, and retain ownership of the completed development.
Images: RMBC
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