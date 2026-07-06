News: Manvers whitewater course plans submitted
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for a new whitewater course at Manvers Lake in Rotherham.
The £14m project involves a new 250m channel for both paddlesport and public recreation, together with an additional channel for the training and education of professional and volunteer swift water rescue training.
Rothbiz reported on the official launch event last year at the Waterfront regeneration project that has transformed the area following the closure of the Wath Main & Manvers Main colliery complex. It now includes 450 homes, business parks, a hotel, pub, retail outlets and neighbourhood facilities. Operated by a trust, a boat club provides facilities for sailing, kayaking, windsurfing, and other activities, while the lake also supports open water swimming, fishing, and cycling.
The proposed new facility is based on a new channel running along the North East bank of the lake. The channel would cut into the bank along the line of the existing footpath that runs around the lake.
A pumphouse will lift water at a rate of up to 10 cubic metres every second, 3 metres [10 feet] from the lake into a start pool out of which the water will flow down the course back into the lake. The facility makes use of the existing water resource of Manvers Lake, recirculating water through the channel without the need for significant additional water supply.
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The application sets out: "The course and the channel system is designed to accommodate two main user groups:
1) Water safety and flood rescue training, education, demonstration and research.
2) Whitewater canoeing, kayaking, rafts and duckies (small inflatables); both recreational and competitive.
"This venue has the potential to become a national centre for flood rescue training with Fire crews from the whole of the UK attending. The whitewater course is also suitable for all capabilities all the way up to international competitions.
"The facility represents a significant investment in the area and will make a meaningful contribution to the appeal of the Dearne Valley as a visitor destination, while also supporting the operational readiness of rescue services.
"The facility will attract visitors from across the region, create employment opportunities and contribute to the ongoing regeneration narrative of this former industrial landscape."
The plans also involve a new launch area for the dragon boats on the main lake with terraces behind for picnicking and views of the lake. An extension to the existing parking is also proposed, as is a replacement of the existing footbridge and a new access for the emergency vehicles to the east.
With the plans going through the system, the Trust continues to focus on securing the £14m capital investment required.
Manvers Lake Trust website
Images: Manvers Lake Trust / Alistair W Baldwin Studio
The £14m project involves a new 250m channel for both paddlesport and public recreation, together with an additional channel for the training and education of professional and volunteer swift water rescue training.
Rothbiz reported on the official launch event last year at the Waterfront regeneration project that has transformed the area following the closure of the Wath Main & Manvers Main colliery complex. It now includes 450 homes, business parks, a hotel, pub, retail outlets and neighbourhood facilities. Operated by a trust, a boat club provides facilities for sailing, kayaking, windsurfing, and other activities, while the lake also supports open water swimming, fishing, and cycling.
The proposed new facility is based on a new channel running along the North East bank of the lake. The channel would cut into the bank along the line of the existing footpath that runs around the lake.
A pumphouse will lift water at a rate of up to 10 cubic metres every second, 3 metres [10 feet] from the lake into a start pool out of which the water will flow down the course back into the lake. The facility makes use of the existing water resource of Manvers Lake, recirculating water through the channel without the need for significant additional water supply.
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The application sets out: "The course and the channel system is designed to accommodate two main user groups:
1) Water safety and flood rescue training, education, demonstration and research.
2) Whitewater canoeing, kayaking, rafts and duckies (small inflatables); both recreational and competitive.
"This venue has the potential to become a national centre for flood rescue training with Fire crews from the whole of the UK attending. The whitewater course is also suitable for all capabilities all the way up to international competitions.
"The facility represents a significant investment in the area and will make a meaningful contribution to the appeal of the Dearne Valley as a visitor destination, while also supporting the operational readiness of rescue services.
"The facility will attract visitors from across the region, create employment opportunities and contribute to the ongoing regeneration narrative of this former industrial landscape."
The plans also involve a new launch area for the dragon boats on the main lake with terraces behind for picnicking and views of the lake. An extension to the existing parking is also proposed, as is a replacement of the existing footbridge and a new access for the emergency vehicles to the east.
With the plans going through the system, the Trust continues to focus on securing the £14m capital investment required.
Manvers Lake Trust website
Images: Manvers Lake Trust / Alistair W Baldwin Studio
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