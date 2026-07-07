News: Footfall up in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
The number of visitors to Rotherham town centre is above 14 million a year, but is not yet back to pre-COVID levels.
Rothbiz reported in April that Rotherham town centre had attracted a million more visits since 2024, according to the leader of the council.
Now the authority has published the latest annual footfall figures.
In its Statement of Accounts, Rotherham Council said that there were 14.1m visitors to the town centre in 2025/26, an increase of 850,000 from 2023/24.
Revitalising the town centre is a central part of the council's 2025 - 2030 plan, called "Forging Ahead." Long term measures of success include an increase in footfall in the town centre, a decrease in the percentage of vacant units in the town centre and an increase in the proportion of people optimistic about the future of Rotherham town centre.
Although the progress of the plan is monitored, and updates provided to councillors, the data behind these measures is not published.
When data was made public, it showed that yearly footfall figures for Rotherham town centre have been in decline since 2012. From just over 26 million in that year, reducing by ten million to 16 million in 2019, even before the COVID pandemic.
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The way footfall is measured varies. Commercial property agents at nearby Parkgate Shopping promote that the popular retail destination attracts eight million visitors per year. Agents for Meadowhall say that the Sheffield shopping centre has 24 million visitors a year. Barnsley town centre attracted a footfall of more than nine million in 2024-25 according to Barnsley Council.
On the ground, Rothbiz recently reported on a "perfect storm" described by local retailers who said that "a massive dip in footfall over the years, not least due to huge retailers leaving for out of town retail parks, has taken its toll."
In Rotherham, the local authority points to the opening of Forge Island in 2024. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as food outlets.
Investment is also being made in events and a dedicated council team designed to make Rotherham’s high streets safer and more welcoming.
Vibrant Town Centres is one of four "gamechangers" in the new plan from the Rotherham Partnership. The vision is for partners to work together to diversify the offer in town centre in order to increase the number of return visits from residents and those outside of the borough.
The plan mentions the continued efforts to create more housing in the town centre, supporting businesses and community organisations to fill previously empty units and revitalise streets, and a collective effort to support residents to buy local.
The plan adds: "Across our town centres, including Dinnington, Maltby, Rotherham, Swinton and Wath, we will support the regeneration of our high streets with a focus on improving footfall, business support and making public spaces more pleasant and welcoming.
"We are redefining how we measure success - moving beyond traditional metrics of retail and spending, to also prioritise the social, wellbeing and community value which town centres can deliver."
Images: Flux Rotherham / BTG Eddisons
Rothbiz reported in April that Rotherham town centre had attracted a million more visits since 2024, according to the leader of the council.
Now the authority has published the latest annual footfall figures.
In its Statement of Accounts, Rotherham Council said that there were 14.1m visitors to the town centre in 2025/26, an increase of 850,000 from 2023/24.
Revitalising the town centre is a central part of the council's 2025 - 2030 plan, called "Forging Ahead." Long term measures of success include an increase in footfall in the town centre, a decrease in the percentage of vacant units in the town centre and an increase in the proportion of people optimistic about the future of Rotherham town centre.
Although the progress of the plan is monitored, and updates provided to councillors, the data behind these measures is not published.
When data was made public, it showed that yearly footfall figures for Rotherham town centre have been in decline since 2012. From just over 26 million in that year, reducing by ten million to 16 million in 2019, even before the COVID pandemic.
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The way footfall is measured varies. Commercial property agents at nearby Parkgate Shopping promote that the popular retail destination attracts eight million visitors per year. Agents for Meadowhall say that the Sheffield shopping centre has 24 million visitors a year. Barnsley town centre attracted a footfall of more than nine million in 2024-25 according to Barnsley Council.
On the ground, Rothbiz recently reported on a "perfect storm" described by local retailers who said that "a massive dip in footfall over the years, not least due to huge retailers leaving for out of town retail parks, has taken its toll."
In Rotherham, the local authority points to the opening of Forge Island in 2024. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as food outlets.
Investment is also being made in events and a dedicated council team designed to make Rotherham’s high streets safer and more welcoming.
Vibrant Town Centres is one of four "gamechangers" in the new plan from the Rotherham Partnership. The vision is for partners to work together to diversify the offer in town centre in order to increase the number of return visits from residents and those outside of the borough.
The plan mentions the continued efforts to create more housing in the town centre, supporting businesses and community organisations to fill previously empty units and revitalise streets, and a collective effort to support residents to buy local.
The plan adds: "Across our town centres, including Dinnington, Maltby, Rotherham, Swinton and Wath, we will support the regeneration of our high streets with a focus on improving footfall, business support and making public spaces more pleasant and welcoming.
"We are redefining how we measure success - moving beyond traditional metrics of retail and spending, to also prioritise the social, wellbeing and community value which town centres can deliver."
Images: Flux Rotherham / BTG Eddisons
1 comments:
Who's on the calculator, coco the clown? They really believe that Rotherham Town centre has millions more footfall than Barnsley, where there's actually shops and quality eateries and BarsThey're having laugh, they must think we all arrived recently on some banana boat(remember the old saying)! 🤣
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